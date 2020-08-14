NWI communities still hit hard by outages as more NIPSCO customers see power restored

The majority of NIPSCO customers had their power restored as of early Friday, but some communities in Northwest Indiana were still experiencing widespread outages.
The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy winds through the Region and other parts of the Midwest Monday evening. Some wind gusts reached up to 80 mph and downed trees, poles and power lines throughout the area.
More than 3,300 were without power in Northwest Indiana, including in Lake, Porter, LaPorte counties, as of 7 a.m. Friday, NIPSCO's website showed.
Communities with the most reported outages included Gary, with 1,767' Hammond, with 627; Dyer, with 180; Portage, with 152; Valparaiso, with 139; and Hobart, with 101.
For many Region communities, estimated restoration times were expected to come Saturday. Those estimates applied to the majority of customers in those areas, NIPSCO said, adding that certain individual outages may last longer.
Gary, Hammond, Portage and Munster were expected to have all power restored by 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Valparaiso was expected to have power restored by 6 a.m. Friday and Dyer was expected to have full power by noon Saturday, according to estimates from NIPSCO.
NIPSCO's outage map showed restoration efforts in Valparaiso were behind the company's estimate schedule.
Other communities that had outages in the dozens included Cedar Lake, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, LaPorte, Munster and Schererville.
Crown Point, Lowell, St. John, and Whiting had fewer than 10 outages as of Friday morning.
About 98% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 3,300 were without power in total in the company's coverage area Friday, the company reported.
That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.
Hundreds of line workers from local communities and other states were assisting NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Friday, the company said.
Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that all homeowners in their coverage area had their power returned Wednesday evening.
There were still some ditch pumps and irrigation systems that needed to be repaired by the property owners so that power can be safely restored to those systems, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.
Steeb said due to the magnitude of Monday's storm, there was still damage the company was working to locate. If any customers see damage or anything irregular, they are asked to call 800-552-2622 so that crews can safely address the issue.
In Portage, the Bonner Senior Center will be open to residents without power for cooling and Internet service from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until power is restored to Portage Township residents, trustee Brendan Clancy announced. The center is located at 5800 Lexington Ave.
All visitors to the facility will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Children 16 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, Clancy said.
WATCH NOW: Remnants of 'tornado-like' storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region
The Portage Township Food Pantry will provide meals to people without food due to electric outages. Meals will be distributed from noon to 3 p.m. daily, at 3590 Willowcreek Rd., until power is restored. Visitors were encouraged to bring their own coolers.
Other spots that offer Internet service include Portage Township School Corporation, at 6240 US Hwy. 6, and Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Rd. Masks and social distancing are required, and children must be accompanied by an adult, at Woodland Park, Clancy said.
