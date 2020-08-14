NWI communities still hit hard by outages as more NIPSCO customers see power restored

Other communities that had outages in the dozens included Cedar Lake, East Chicago, Griffith, Highland, LaPorte, Munster and Schererville.

Crown Point, Lowell, St. John, and Whiting had fewer than 10 outages as of Friday morning.

About 98% of NIPSCO customers had their electricity restored, and about 3,300 were without power in total in the company's coverage area Friday, the company reported.

That's down from the roughly 95,000 outages in NIPSCO's service area during the peak of the storm.

Hundreds of line workers from local communities and other states were assisting NIPSCO crews with restoration efforts Friday, the company said.

Kankakee Valley REMC, a LaPorte County-based utility company that supplies electricity to parts of Winfield and Porter County, reported that all homeowners in their coverage area had their power returned Wednesday evening.

There were still some ditch pumps and irrigation systems that needed to be repaired by the property owners so that power can be safely restored to those systems, company spokeswoman Amanda Steeb said.