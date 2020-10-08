NWI cop fired for saying his pen 'ruins black men's lives,' records show

Komoscar's attorney, Russell Brown, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Castro agreed with department leaders that the comment was "a terrible representation" of the agency.

"A police officer making a statement in public that an officer can ruin black men's lives with the swipe of a pen is not insignificant," Castro wrote. "It is a most egregious act."

The Gary Police Civil Service Commission voted Oct. 1 to terminate Komoscar effective immediately. The Gary Board of Works voted Wednesday to accept the termination.

Komoscar was hired by the department in August 2002 and promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2007. He made sergeant Aug. 14, 2019, according to records obtained by The Times.

Kisha Knight, the assistant director of emergency and trauma services at the hospital, testified during Komoscar's disciplinary hearing Aug. 12 that she, nurse Ivan Cook and others were having a conversation at a nurses station after Cook brought a bag of pens to work.

Cook was known for borrowing pens and not returning them, and the group was joking the bag likely contained all the pens he'd never returned, commission records state.