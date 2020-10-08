NWI cop fired for saying his pen 'ruins black men's lives,' records show

GARY — The Police Civil Service Commission unanimously voted to fire a sergeant for making racially insensitive comments last year while working off-duty security in the emergency room at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Gary city records show.
Sgt. Timothy Komoscar, an 18-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, was accused of telling a black male nurse that the nurse wouldn't want to borrow Komoscar's pen because the officer used it to "ruin black men's lives." The alleged conversation occurred Jan. 18, 2019, at a nurses station at the hospital, city records state.
Komoscar, who had a previous police disciplinary action filed against him in 2015 for allegedly making blatant racially offensive remarks to someone at a Gary SouthShore RailCats minor league baseball game, told internal affairs investigators he often joked with the nurse about race, according to his disciplinary complaint.
The city has not provided any documents in response to The Times' request for records related to Komoscar's previous disciplinary action.
Hearing officer Carrie Castro wrote in her recommendation for termination that she did not consider a verbal warning Komoscar received in 2015 as evidence in the case.
Komoscar testified during an Aug. 12 disciplinary hearing he didn't recall making the specific statement. He described it as a "locker room comment" and a "joke with a friend," commission records show.
Komoscar's attorney, Russell Brown, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Castro agreed with department leaders that the comment was "a terrible representation" of the agency.
"A police officer making a statement in public that an officer can ruin black men's lives with the swipe of a pen is not insignificant," Castro wrote. "It is a most egregious act."
The Gary Police Civil Service Commission voted Oct. 1 to terminate Komoscar effective immediately. The Gary Board of Works voted Wednesday to accept the termination.
Komoscar was hired by the department in August 2002 and promoted to the rank of corporal in January 2007. He made sergeant Aug. 14, 2019, according to records obtained by The Times.
Kisha Knight, the assistant director of emergency and trauma services at the hospital, testified during Komoscar's disciplinary hearing Aug. 12 that she, nurse Ivan Cook and others were having a conversation at a nurses station after Cook brought a bag of pens to work.
Cook was known for borrowing pens and not returning them, and the group was joking the bag likely contained all the pens he'd never returned, commission records state.
Komoscar, who was in partial uniform, pulled a pen from his pocket. As he wrote into the air, he said Cook would never borrow his pen, "Because this is the pen I use to ruin black men's lives."
Knight testified she asked Komoscar, "Did you really say that? Are you serious? Did you really just say that?"
Cook indicated Komoscar made a statement about a pen that gets black men in trouble that was directed at him. However, Cook said he didn't respond because he didn't know it was necessary, and he was working on an emergency, commission records show.
Komoscar contended the conversation was private, and he didn't think anyone could hear him, the records state.
Castro wrote that Komoscar didn't take direct responsibility for the statement but admitted it was racially insensitive and "horrific."
He offered to take additional racial sensitivity training, according to the records. All Gary officers receive such training, records state.
Police Chief Brian Evans testified that Komoscar, though he was off duty, was working in the capacity of a police officer.
Castro wrote Komoscar's comment was discriminatory in nature and that he violated department rules on moral conduct, discrimination, professionalism and conduct unbecoming an officer.
