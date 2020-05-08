NWI councilman tests positive for COVID-19

It was the chills, which he said he never experiences, that pushed him to get tested.

He has been in isolation since with his wife and son, who also have been tested for coronavirus. They are expecting their results today, but are assuming they have the virus and isolating as well.

No one in his family, including himself, have had fevers or experienced shortness of breath, Guetzloff added.

The councilman is unsure of how he contracted the virus.

"The best thing to do is — I mean in my mind I feel everybody probably should get tested," Guetzloff said. "Only you know your body, so if you are all the sudden getting symptoms that you haven't gotten before, it's probably a good idea to go and get tested."

He later added: "The scary point of this whole virus is there are asymptomatic people out there that don't even know that they have it and are out there spreading it because they don't know they have the virus. That is like having the Invisible Man live with you."

Guetzloff, who is the Ward 3 councilman in Schererville, also serves as a sanitarian with the Lake County Health Department.