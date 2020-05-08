NWI councilman tests positive for COVID-19

SCHERERVILLE — About three weeks ago, Schererville Councilman Rob Guetzloff began experiencing back pain, headaches and chills.
Though "mild" symptoms of COVID-19, Guetzloff said he decided it was in his best interest to get tested for the coronavirus.
"Thank God I just had mild symptoms," he told The Times on Friday. "If it wasn't just for me looking it up and looking at some of the mild symptoms, I probably would have never have gone and got checked."
Guetzloff said he got tested at Midwest Express Clinic in Schererville the last week of April. On April 30, the test came back positive.
An employee with Midwest Express confirmed Friday the clinic is testing for coronavirus and began doing so in March.
"It came up positive, which shocked me because I mean we, my whole family and I have been very cautious," he said, adding they frequently wash their hands, wear masks, disinfect grocery bags and wipe things down.
"It was very alarming and surprising to me that they told me I tested positive," Guetzloff added.
Guetzloff said he often gets headaches and experiences back pain after he eats chocolate — he's allergic, but indulges once in a while and has eaten chocolate recently, since its the Easter season.
It was the chills, which he said he never experiences, that pushed him to get tested.
He has been in isolation since with his wife and son, who also have been tested for coronavirus. They are expecting their results today, but are assuming they have the virus and isolating as well.
No one in his family, including himself, have had fevers or experienced shortness of breath, Guetzloff added.
The councilman is unsure of how he contracted the virus.
"The best thing to do is — I mean in my mind I feel everybody probably should get tested," Guetzloff said. "Only you know your body, so if you are all the sudden getting symptoms that you haven't gotten before, it's probably a good idea to go and get tested."
He later added: "The scary point of this whole virus is there are asymptomatic people out there that don't even know that they have it and are out there spreading it because they don't know they have the virus. That is like having the Invisible Man live with you."
Guetzloff, who is the Ward 3 councilman in Schererville, also serves as a sanitarian with the Lake County Health Department.
Schererville council members have been meeting in person — maintaining 6 feet between one another. Their most recent meeting was April 8, where Guetzloff was present.
Guetzloff said he notified Town Manager Bob Volkmann of his diagnosis. It was not immediately clear whether other council members tested positive for the virus, however, Guetzloff said the April 8 meeting was "way before" he was infected.
"I was not infected at that time," he said.
Volkmann was not immediately available for comment.
Though Guetzloff has been working from home for the Lake County Health Department for about a "good month," he went into the office on April 21 or April 22. Guetzloff said he was the only person in the office.
A nurse with the Lake County Health Department said she cannot release whether other Health Department employees have tested positive and referred further questions to Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala.
Vavilala was not immediately available for comment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.