NWI counties under beach hazards statements through weekend due to threat of high waves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Potentially dangerous swimming conditions are expected to last through the weekend at Lake Michigan beaches in the Region, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued beach hazards statements early Friday for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, which were to be in effect Friday evening through late Saturday.

Forecasters expected waves to rise to 3-6 feet high, and later 5-8 feet high. Strong structural currents and rip currents were also expected at area shores.

As of early Friday, forecasters said Region beaches could also expect southwest winds of 10-15 mph and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

NWS said beachgoers should stay out of the water and away from certain areas where longshore currents wave action flow, including piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.

Structural currents form along piers and can sweep beachgoers into deeper water, which can be life-threatening, NWS said.