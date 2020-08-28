 Skip to main content
NWI counties under beach hazards statements through weekend due to threat of high waves
NWI counties under beach hazards statements through weekend due to threat of high waves

High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, The Times

Potentially dangerous swimming conditions are expected to last through the weekend at Lake Michigan beaches in the Region, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued beach hazards statements early Friday for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, which were to be in effect Friday evening through late Saturday.

Forecasters expected waves to rise to 3-6 feet high, and later 5-8 feet high. Strong structural currents and rip currents were also expected at area shores.

As of early Friday, forecasters said Region beaches could also expect southwest winds of 10-15 mph and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

NWS said beachgoers should stay out of the water and away from certain areas where longshore currents wave action flow, including piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.

Structural currents form along piers and can sweep beachgoers into deeper water, which can be life-threatening, NWS said.

Beach hazards statements were also issued Friday for far western Michigan counties as far south as Berrien County and as far north as Mason County.

The most up-to-date information on lake swimming advisories is available at www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

