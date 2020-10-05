NWI couple recalls truck plowing through cornfield into their kitchen

"It was luck," Eugene said recently.

"Usually most afternoons I'd sit there on that side of the house (outside). Because I was talking to a friend on the phone, I ended up going inside. ... I could have been outside."

The Grothaus' daughter, Pam Davenport, said before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the Region, their family would gather on Wednesday or Thursday in the dining room for game night.

'Thick-tongued, slurring words'

When officers arrived to the Grothaus' home in West Creek Township, they saw a pickup truck with Illinois registration in the east wall of the home, according to a police report from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Police said only the rear tires and rear end of the truck were visible outside of the home.

The truck traveled approximately 300 yards off the road and through a cornfield before crashing into the Grothaus' light blue home.

The driver, whose identity was not revealed in the police report, was not able to stand on his own free will.

Officers said the man was thick-tongued, slurring words, confused, lethargic and swaying while sitting down. Police also smelled a strong odor of alcohol.