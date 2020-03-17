NWI couple to sail home after coronavirus keeps ship at sea

After being denied entry to a port in San Antonio, Chile, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Celebrity Eclipse is getting ready to return to the U.S.

At the end of February, Michael Mason and his wife, Linda, left for what was supposed to be a month-long cruise. The couple had planned to do a back-to-back trip starting with a 15-day cruise from Buenos Aires to Santiago, Chile. Then, they were going to embark on another 16- to 17-day trip from Santiago to San Diego, California.

The voyage honoring Michael's retirement was cut short after cruise line companies began to take precautions in the midst of a global pandemic.

On Tuesday, Michael Mason, who lives in the Lakes of the Four Seasons, said the ship was denied entry into any Chilean port, preventing passengers from disembarking.

The disembarkation was halted after Chile Minister of Health Jaime Mañalich said in a tweet Saturday the country had suspended cruise ships docking in Chilean ports beginning Sunday morning.

While the ship was not allowed to dock, it is anchored in Valparaiso, Chile, waiting for supplies, Mason said.

"Chilean nationals were allowed to be taken from the ship but no one else," Mason said in an email.