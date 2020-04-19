NWI family seeks miracle as veteran battles COVID-19

HAMMOND — A 73-year-old veteran from Hammond is on a ventilator as he battles coronavirus, family members said.
Armando Blanco Sr. is hospitalized at Munster Community Hospital and his wife, Carmen Blanco, who also tested positive, is recovering at home, their daughter, Nancy Eickleberry, of Dyer, said.
“It’s such an aggressive virus and there’s no cure, no vaccine,” Eickleberry said. “But miracles happen every day. My dad is strong and every minute of every day he is fighting for his life.”
The Vietnam veteran was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 29 and has remained in the hospital since. As of Saturday, he has been on a ventilator for 15 days under mild sedation to help with his difficulty breathing, Eickleberry said.
“He is asthmatic so his lungs are really suffering from the virus right now,” Eickleberry said. “This is why it’s so important to stay home. We don’t know how he could have gotten the virus; he could have stopped at a grocery store for all we know. He has good days and then he has bad days where the virus takes control.”
On March 23, the man went to his doctor after feeling tightness in his chest and he was diagnosed with pneumonia. When symptoms continued he went to Franciscan Health in Hammond, but he was not admitted, family said. On March 27, he was admitted to an ICU unit at Munster Community Hospital and the next day, Armando Blanco Sr. was tested for coronavirus.
Eickleberry said his symptoms were similar to having a bad case of the flu with body aches and mucus build up. During this time, some days he seemed to be feeling better and others took turns for the worse.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said his son, Armando Blanco Jr., of Crown Point. “We were shocked by the diagnosis and it’s been a rollercoaster ever since. It’s been three weeks now and it’s been unbelievable.”
On March 30, his wife of 52 years, Carmen, 71, tested positive for coronavirus but because she had mild symptoms, she was able to self-quarantine at home and is recovering well, Eickleberry said.
Due to safety restrictions, Armando Blanco Sr.’s family have not been able to physically be at his side. However, Eickleberry said she is thankful for the medical staff that surround him as his fight continues.
“They have the burden of emotional, mental and physical stress of every person, every family and every death,” she said. “They are really the only ones we have to comfort dad and we are thankful. We send them lunches to show the appreciation we have for how they care for our dad. The nurses and doctors go above and beyond every day. It’s incredible what they do.”
Armando Blanco Sr., who served in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, was drafted at age 20. Eickleberry said he carried Veterans Day ‘thank you’ cards with him to give to fellow former military members and always stopped to chat if he noticed another veteran nearby.
“Veterans Day is my dad’s favorite holiday,” Eickleberry said. “We walk with him in the Hammond parade and he thanks everyone for their service.”
The 73-year-old is described as a family man who loves his wife, three children and grandchildren and has gotten the nickname, “The Mayor,” because of he loves talking to people.
Armando Blanco Sr. and his wife were high school sweethearts who got married while he was still in the service. They had three children and now have three grandchildren.
“My dad, he didn’t have to teach me how to be a dad, I just learned from his example,” Armando Blanco Jr. said. “If I just do what he did, I know my kids will turn out fine. I am happy and grateful for every moment I have with him.”
Armando Blanco Jr. recently made a mealtrain.com account for his mother where people can sign up to drop off food to her, have meals delivered to her home and donate gift cards and funds. The account, called, “Meal Train for Blanco Family,” has so far raised $4,455 to help the senior couple in their time of need.
“My mom feels so lost not being able to be by him right now. It’s hard,” Armando Blanco Jr. said. “She tears up every time something new comes in. But I think it helps her to know she is not alone. …Donations are coming in from every direction and some are anonymous or from people we don’t know. My eyes well up seeing all of the names who donated. I don’t know these people but I want to and I want to thank them.”
UPDATE: COVID-19 emergency center receives ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators arrived Saturday at the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a partnership in response to needs arising from the coronvirus pandemic, according to Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
