NWI family seeks miracle as veteran battles COVID-19

“Veterans Day is my dad’s favorite holiday,” Eickleberry said. “We walk with him in the Hammond parade and he thanks everyone for their service.”

The 73-year-old is described as a family man who loves his wife, three children and grandchildren and has gotten the nickname, “The Mayor,” because of he loves talking to people.

Armando Blanco Sr. and his wife were high school sweethearts who got married while he was still in the service. They had three children and now have three grandchildren.

“My dad, he didn’t have to teach me how to be a dad, I just learned from his example,” Armando Blanco Jr. said. “If I just do what he did, I know my kids will turn out fine. I am happy and grateful for every moment I have with him.”

Armando Blanco Jr. recently made a mealtrain.com account for his mother where people can sign up to drop off food to her, have meals delivered to her home and donate gift cards and funds. The account, called, “Meal Train for Blanco Family,” has so far raised $4,455 to help the senior couple in their time of need.