NWI first responders salute Munster, Dyer health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUNSTER — They circled the hospital with lights on and sirens blaring.

Dozens of police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks and even a Northwest Regional SWAT vehicle looped around Community Hospital in Munster on Sunday night, their drivers waving and extending a hearty "thank you" to those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade of first responders was organized this week to show support for local hospital staffs providing essential services in a time of great uncertainty.

For Griffith Police Officer Anthony Sekula the caravan of local firefighters, police officers, sheriff's deputies and EMS workers was organized as a way to show gratitude to health care professionals, like the nurses in his own family.

Responders from across Northwest Indiana and Illinois joined in the parade. Some came from as close as Munster, Dyer and Highland. Others represented departments from as far as Gary, Steger and South Holland.

The parade stopped first at Community Hospital where some staff were told only an hour before of their unexpected guests.