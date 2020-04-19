NWI first responders salute Munster, Dyer health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

MUNSTER — They circled the hospital with lights on and sirens blaring.
Dozens of police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks and even a Northwest Regional SWAT vehicle looped around Community Hospital in Munster on Sunday night, their drivers waving and extending a hearty "thank you" to those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The parade of first responders was organized this week to show support for local hospital staffs providing essential services in a time of great uncertainty.
For Griffith Police Officer Anthony Sekula the caravan of local firefighters, police officers, sheriff's deputies and EMS workers was organized as a way to show gratitude to health care professionals, like the nurses in his own family.
Responders from across Northwest Indiana and Illinois joined in the parade. Some came from as close as Munster, Dyer and Highland. Others represented departments from as far as Gary, Steger and South Holland.
The parade stopped first at Community Hospital where some staff were told only an hour before of their unexpected guests.
Dozens of Community Hospital staff came to greet the first responders in the hospital parking lot. Others watched from a break room above, holding a sign in the window reading "Thank you! for your support."
"It makes us feel special," said nursing assistant Dajuan Jackson, waiving from outside the hospital's emergency entrance.
The caravan then turned up Calumet Avenue and made its way to Franciscan Health hospital in Munster before finishing at Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer.
Brian Perez, an officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, joined the parade on his day off.
"It's just something to give back," Perez said. "Community is a great hospital. The staff — that's what makes them great."
Linda Schneider, a surgical technologist working at Community and other nearby hospitals, said she has recently been reassigned to a safety team working on COVID-19 floors to provide education for proper use of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
The last month working within the coronavirus pandemic has brought stress, chaos and nerve-wracking experiences, Schneider said.
"It's sweet," said Schneider, looking out over a line of flashing red and blue lights. "It's so nice to know we're appreciated."
