If you happen to be an omnivore or even a flexitarian, the terms vegan and vegetarian may be a bit confusing. What do you feed them if they show up for Thanksgiving dinner?
Vegetarian is a person who consumes primarily plant-based foods and moderate amounts of eggs and dairy. Staples of this diet include a variety of fresh or cooked vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds, whole grains and legumes (beans, peas). They typically do not consume any meat or fish.
A vegan consumes only foods from the plant kingdom. This is a more restrictive way of eating, eliminating animal products, including dairy, honey, and eggs.
There are subsets. An ovo-lacto vegetarian eats primarily plants, along with eggs and dairy. A pescatarian is a vegetarian who consumes fish, seafood, perhaps eggs and dairy, but no poultry or meat.
Omnivores (most people) consume plants and animals. The term flexitarian (or semi-vegetarian) entered the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary in 2012 and refers to one whose usually meatless diet occasionally includes meat or fish.
It is estimated that 11% of the world population considers themselves to be in one of the plant-based diet categories.
How does one get enough protein without consuming meat? Plenty of protein-rich foods are vegetarian and vegan-friendly.
They include: eggs and liquid egg whites; cheese; yogurt; milk; milk-, egg-, and plant-based protein powders; nuts and nut butters; fermented and nonfermented soy products; whole traditional grains such as quinoa, amaranth and buckwheat; legumes, including lentils, black beans and peas.
Though a diet richer in plants is known to help prevent conditions including inflammation, deficiencies are possible, especially when eating only plants:
Vitamin B12 Found in animal foods, fortified products (grains, nondairy milks) and nutritional yeasts are good ways vegans to get it. B12 supplements are also available. A deficiency in this vitamin may lead to fatigue and weakness.
Omega-3 fats Concentrations are typically lower in plant-based eaters. To help prevent chronic disease associated with low omega-3, add a DHA/EPA supplement and consume foods such as flax, chia seeds, hemp, walnuts and seaweed, which are typically high in alpha-linolenic acids (ALA).
Zinc Absorption often is lower from plant foods than animal foods. Plant foods rich in zinc include quinoa, wheat germ, lentils, chickpeas, sesame seeds/tahini, almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, cocoa powder/nibs, hemp seeds and dried apricots. Coffee, tea, and calcium supplements can block zinc absorption, so do not consume them at the same time as zinc-rich foods. Zinc is necessary for metabolism, immunity and cell repair.
Calcium Present in green leafy vegetables, fortified nondairy beverages, legumes and nuts, it keeps bones and teeth strong. Supplementation may be helpful.
Iodine It's found in kelp and other sea vegetables, asparagus, green leafy vegetables, iodized and sea-based salt. These are especially important with a diet high in soy protein and large amounts of raw Brassica vegetables (cabbage, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, etc.) so as not to compromise thyroid function.
Vitamin D This deficiency is common for most people, regardless of diet, since it’s found in few foods. It is important to check blood levels, as it is needed to help calcium and phosphorus absorption, as well as other bodily processes. Skin exposed to midday sunlight (without sunscreen) for at least 15 minutes a day may allow your body to make enough. Supplementation is a must for those not getting sunlight. Seek out vegan sources of vitamin D3.
A diet rich in plant-based foods is an optimal choice for improving health and longevity. If you’re not quite ready to let go of your steak, consider adding an extra helping of greens in your day, and eating one less serving of animal protein a week. Small changes over time offer benefits, without feelings of deprivation.
Choosing minimally processed, nutrient-dense vegetables, fruits, grains and dairy may give you flexitarian status — and leave room for turkey at Thanksgiving.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com.