NWI man bikes to Indianapolis hospital to benefit NICK Foundation

HIGHLAND — Before Ryan Brown met his fiancee, Stephanie Shelbourne, her son, Adler, died at 3 years old from brain cancer.
Now, the couple continues to support the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation, the nonprofit that helped Shelbourne and Adler as he battled cancer.
Originally, the Highland resident planned to run in the now-canceled Chicago Marathon this year to raise money for the NICK Foundation.
But after the marathon was canceled, Brown, who admittedly isn’t a big runner, had to find a new plan.
So, he got on his mountain bike and headed south at the end of September from his Highland home.
"I still wanted to do something to make some type of difference. So I decided to ride to Indianapolis to Riley's Children Hospital," Brown said.
"(My fiancee's) son out of her first marriage passed away to cancer, and that's where they did a lot of treatment. So I just decided to do something. I went a little crazy and bold."
He woke up at 4 a.m. on Sept. 25, and began preparing for the more than 300-mile trek. After cycling 20 hours, he made it to Kokomo, Indiana, at 1 a.m. Sept. 26.
Day two of the voyage, the last leg of the trip, presented a challenge, Brown said.
“Saturday was pure, this is not fun at all, because I did 56 miles (in) pure wind, so it was definitely not an easy bike ride," Brown said. "That was brutal."
Brown later said: "I did this on a mountain bike, so I didn't do it on no fancy road bike or anything like that. I just did it on a typical mountain bike.
"I'm not a big-time like rider or anything. The only thing I pretty much do is ride my bike to work sometimes and just go on short rides, but nothing crazy like this."
Support Local Journalism
During the trip, Brown stopped at gas stations along the way for a quick snack, a protein shake or beef jerky, and water.
Overall, the bicycle ride took around 28 hours, and Brown rode more than 300 miles. After he made it to Riley Children’s Hospital, Shelbourne picked him up and they drove back to the Region.
Brown raised around $1,500 for the NICK Foundation.
"I recently just had a child two years ago, and I would never want to face that as myself — watching my child go through cancer," Brown said. "If a child can fight cancer, I can jump on my bike and ride 300 miles for them."
For Shelbourne, Brown’s bicycle trek speaks to his personality.
"He's been having some really bad back pain the last couple of months, and I had asked him if that was gonna stop him; that he didn't have to do it," Shelbourne said. "He told me on more than one occasion, if a child can fight cancer, I can jump on my bike, and make this journey to Indy; just very selfless, very humble."
It’s been eight years since Adler died. Though Brown and Shelbourne didn’t meet until after his death, Shelbourne said Brown has been by her side in keeping her late son’s memory alive. The pair have been together for five years.
"He didn't get a chance to meet my son because my son had passed away before we had even met and everything," Shelbourne said. "It means a lot to me that he continues to choose to support the NICK Foundation and support me in my efforts to raise money for Riley Children's Hospital."
The pair always find a way to support NICK every year, Shelbourne said, whether it attending the St. Baldricks event at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville or participating in the foundation's walks.
"Donna (Criner, executive director of the NICK Foundation) is wonderful. She's been there for me. She's been an ear when I needed to talk. She's been a shoulder when I needed to cry," Shelbourne said. "I'm just very thankful that she was brought into our life, and that the NICK Foundation is able to continue doing what they do for families."
Criner said donations are still coming in from the September ride, and the foundation is excited about Brown's trip.
"He does this for her (Stephanie), which is just so sweet," Criner said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!