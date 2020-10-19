NWI man bikes to Indianapolis hospital to benefit NICK Foundation

"He's been having some really bad back pain the last couple of months, and I had asked him if that was gonna stop him; that he didn't have to do it," Shelbourne said. "He told me on more than one occasion, if a child can fight cancer, I can jump on my bike, and make this journey to Indy; just very selfless, very humble."

It’s been eight years since Adler died. Though Brown and Shelbourne didn’t meet until after his death, Shelbourne said Brown has been by her side in keeping her late son’s memory alive. The pair have been together for five years.

"He didn't get a chance to meet my son because my son had passed away before we had even met and everything," Shelbourne said. "It means a lot to me that he continues to choose to support the NICK Foundation and support me in my efforts to raise money for Riley Children's Hospital."

The pair always find a way to support NICK every year, Shelbourne said, whether it attending the St. Baldricks event at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville or participating in the foundation's walks.