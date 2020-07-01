NWI man dies from terminal cancer following vow renewal ceremony at Albert's

Just last week, Mary Ellen said the family was taking it "a day at a time," a similar outlook she and Roy shared in February after the pair renewed their vows at Albert's for their 20th wedding anniversary.

"The only thing I'm concentrating on is I can't change things. I have no timeline, so I'll make the best of what time I have left," Roy said at the time. "I'm going to keep things as normal as possible and retire to the fact that there is no saving me — no matter how I decide to go. Just peaceful and painless as possible is all I'm shooting for."

During the vow renewal ceremony, Mary Ellen walked down the aisle with a single white rose.

"You have been the greatest loving husband even though I've got a lot of faults," Mary Ellen said to Roy at the ceremony. "You're a great man. You're not perfect, but you were perfect for me."

The pair met while playing darts together on an informal team in the late 1990s, and this year's anniversary turned out to be the last they would share.