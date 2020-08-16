You are the owner of this article.
NWI native confronting coronavirus head on as US Navy hospital corpsman
top story urgent

Schererville native and Petty Officer 3rd Class Hoa Ho poses for a photo recently. Ho is serving as a hospital corpsman in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where she is battling the coronavirus pandemic head on. 

 Provided

A Schererville native is standing on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at the Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. 

Petty Officer 3rd Class Hoa Ho is currently serving as a hospital corpsman at the camp, and said she learned respect growing up, which has proven valuable during the pandemic. 

“No matter the background, job, or rank everyone matters, and we should always take care of one another because we're all human," Ho said in a news release. "Especially in this age of (the) coronavirus, wearing a face mask is respectful to those around you because we need to work together to stop the spread.”

According to the United Service Organizations (USO), the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps "is the most decorated rating in the Navy and one of the most decorated in the military," with Navy hospital corpsmen earning 22 Medals of Honor; 179 Navy Crosses; 959 Silver Stars; and more than 1,600 Bronze Stars. There also have been 20 ships named in honor of corpsmen.

The U.S. Navy Hospital Corps was founded in 1898, according to USO.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than being a United States Navy Hospital Corpsman,” said Ho, a 2005 Crown Point High School graduate. “We must continue to do hands-on training and always familiarize ourselves with ever-changing medical advances. This ensures when we need to answer the call we’re ready for, not for our sake, but for the patient's sake.

"This is why the U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman is, and will continue to be, the most decorated rate in the Navy. Our job is to take care of casualties, even if it means sacrificing our life for others.”

In a news release, Navy officials said the work done by Ho and other sailors will have a lasting global effect.

“At this time, serving in midst of a global pandemic, being a hospital corpsman means a lot to me; to the community and the warfighters,” Ho added. “We do our best to continue to deliver high-quality patient care as well as practicing social distancing precautions."

Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said COVID-19 washed up "an invisible enemy to our shores," changing the way the U.S. Navy operates.

“The fight against this virus is a tough one, but our sailors are tougher," Gilday said. "We must harden our Navy by continuing to focus on the health and safety of our forces and our families. The health and safety of our sailors and their families is, and must continue to be, our number one priority.”

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

