NWI native confronting coronavirus head on as US Navy hospital corpsman

“There’s nothing more rewarding than being a United States Navy Hospital Corpsman,” said Ho, a 2005 Crown Point High School graduate. “We must continue to do hands-on training and always familiarize ourselves with ever-changing medical advances. This ensures when we need to answer the call we’re ready for, not for our sake, but for the patient's sake.

"This is why the U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman is, and will continue to be, the most decorated rate in the Navy. Our job is to take care of casualties, even if it means sacrificing our life for others.”

In a news release, Navy officials said the work done by Ho and other sailors will have a lasting global effect.

“At this time, serving in midst of a global pandemic, being a hospital corpsman means a lot to me; to the community and the warfighters,” Ho added. “We do our best to continue to deliver high-quality patient care as well as practicing social distancing precautions."

Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations, said COVID-19 washed up "an invisible enemy to our shores," changing the way the U.S. Navy operates.