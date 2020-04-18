NWI physical therapist posts exercises on Facebook to help keep community active

WINFIELD — In about two minutes, Cody Blue is showing people how to stretch and strengthen their muscles from their homes.
And he's doing it all through Facebook.
Blue, clinic director at Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Winfield, said he intended to start the exercise video series sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to start posting the exercises online.
The videos are are similar to YMCA 360, free online exercises demonstrated in videos on ymca360.org.
"From experience when people are told to stay at home, and kind of hang out, they're probably not doing much but sitting on the couch," Blue said.
"It's just a good little reminder to (say), 'Hey, let's get up, let's move around a little bit,' because we don't want anything to happen from an injury standpoint or inflammation, whatever it may be, (to) kind of originate from doing nothing, right? Our bodies are meant to move. We're not sedentary people."
Blue said he chooses which exercises to demonstrate in the videos by asking patients what they'd like to see and receiving requests from emails and Facebook messages and comments.
While Ivy Rehab remains open and is doing telehealth visits, Blue said the videos allow everyone to see workouts they can do from home.
The workouts don't require "fancy equipment," Blue added. If he uses any equipment in the videos, it's often something that can be found around the house like a chair, pillow case or a towel.
"To be able to reach thousands of people within our community to give them something maybe they used to do, they haven't done in a while, or maybe they've never done it before and they're experiencing whatever it is, if it is back pain or if it is knee pain, there's a couple of easy things you can do within your home to kind of help get you through that until things settle down ... it's been great," he said.
The clinic also continues to post quotes of the week — something that started Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Crown Point, said Blue, who has been a physical therapist for more than six years.
"We try to do something that's kind of fitting for the person or the situation," Blue said. "The past couple weeks, we were kind of gearing more toward the tough times that we're having right now."
A few of the clinic's recent quotes include "Don't let the fear of what could happen make nothing happen," "A season of loneliness and isolation is when the caterpillar gets its wings," and "Tough times don't last, tough people do."
A Crown Point native, Blue said it's great to be able to serve the community he grew up in.
"We're just extremely passionate about what we do. We love helping people and meeting them at the point of their needs," Blue said. "We're very active in the community. We want to continue to be active in our community, serving others."
To follow along with Blue's exercise videos, visit Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Winfield's Facebook page @IvyRehabWinfield.
