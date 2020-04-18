NWI physical therapist posts exercises on Facebook to help keep community active

The workouts don't require "fancy equipment," Blue added. If he uses any equipment in the videos, it's often something that can be found around the house like a chair, pillow case or a towel.

"To be able to reach thousands of people within our community to give them something maybe they used to do, they haven't done in a while, or maybe they've never done it before and they're experiencing whatever it is, if it is back pain or if it is knee pain, there's a couple of easy things you can do within your home to kind of help get you through that until things settle down ... it's been great," he said.

The clinic also continues to post quotes of the week — something that started Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Crown Point, said Blue, who has been a physical therapist for more than six years.

"We try to do something that's kind of fitting for the person or the situation," Blue said. "The past couple weeks, we were kind of gearing more toward the tough times that we're having right now."

A few of the clinic's recent quotes include "Don't let the fear of what could happen make nothing happen," "A season of loneliness and isolation is when the caterpillar gets its wings," and "Tough times don't last, tough people do."