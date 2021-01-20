NWI pols react to Biden inauguration as power transfers

Northwest Indiana political leaders look to the incoming administration in Washington for pandemic relief and harmony.

Lake County Council President Ted Bilski said he is hopeful about Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

“I think I, along with the rest of America, I want to see someone who reunited this country,” Bilski said.

Michael Simpson, Republican chairman for Porter County, also sounded a cautious optimism.

“I hope there are no large tax increases and I hope the government can be conducted in a positive way,” he said.

None of elected and party leaders referenced former President Donald Trump, except as an example of what both parties should avoid in the next four years.

Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser said, “The overarching issue is to restore faith in the government and democracy after what was done by the former occupant of the White House.

“We have to restore the credibility of our country in the world by rejoining the Paris Accords and making the climate change crisis a huge issue. We also need to be more in tune with our allies on the issue of Iran."