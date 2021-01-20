NWI pols react to Biden inauguration as power transfers

Northwest Indiana political leaders look to the incoming administration in Washington for pandemic relief and harmony.
Lake County Council President Ted Bilski said he is hopeful about Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden.
“I think I, along with the rest of America, I want to see someone who reunited this country,” Bilski said.
Michael Simpson, Republican chairman for Porter County, also sounded a cautious optimism.
“I hope there are no large tax increases and I hope the government can be conducted in a positive way,” he said.
None of elected and party leaders referenced former President Donald Trump, except as an example of what both parties should avoid in the next four years.
Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser said, “The overarching issue is to restore faith in the government and democracy after what was done by the former occupant of the White House.
“We have to restore the credibility of our country in the world by rejoining the Paris Accords and making the climate change crisis a huge issue. We also need to be more in tune with our allies on the issue of Iran."
Wieser added: “We need COVID-19 financial relief, without the usual nest feathering of other legislation, that is focused on the cities and towns have exhausted their resources in the last year of this epidemic."
Wieser also would like to see legislation that would create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
“Immigration is an issue we have kicked the can down the road on for so long. The separation of families that was done in recent years was horrid. I think there is a distinct possibility something could be achieved, possibly with the need of background checks, and made available to many millions of people. It should be done in a bipartisan way.
"We need to restore bipartisan cooperation, as we have with our Lake County election board ... (Lake County Republican Chairman) Dan Dernulc and I work together on not all, but many issues, because we respect each other,” Wieser said.
But GOP leaders said they are wary of the some promises Biden sounded on the campaign trail.
Dan Dumezich, a Schererville Republican and former state representative, said, “I hope we won’t be bailing out New York or California. And, I’d like to see Washington conduct our nation’s business without a mud fight.”
Carol McDaniel, Democratic chairwoman for LaPorte County, said spoke with partisan pride. “I’m glad with have President Biden for the next four years and I hope he can work a recovery of our economy.”