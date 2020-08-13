You are the owner of this article.
NWI Pride festival canceled because of COVID-19 concerns
HIGHLAND — After holding out hope that COVID-19 numbers would improve in the Region, organizers of the NWI Pride festival Wednesday announced the event has been canceled for 2020.

The inaugural LGBTQ event was held in July 2019 at Lincoln Center in Highland, and the second annual pride fest was originally scheduled to be held there in June. In March, it was postponed until September before finally being called off.

"I've been monitoring this COVID situation every day and didn't see it getting any better," organizer Amari Victoria said Wednesday. "We were just thinking, there's an outside chance this thing is going to change. Unfortunately, we had to come to the conclusion that this still not all right."

Victoria and fellow organizer Elisabeth Menning have set July 10, 2021 as the date for the next NWI Pride. But other details — including the location and whether it'll be indoors or outside — remain to be worked out.

The pandemic also has made Victoria and Menning rethink other local LGBTQ activities they have been part of, including PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) and several other support groups.

"As you can imagine, it's been difficult for organizations that depend on personal interactions," Victoria said. "People have been tired of and bored with the virtual thing."

For now, Victoria and Menning are working on getting the word out about the cancellation of this year's Pride fest. Planning for next year, including recruiting sponsors and vendors, is expected to begin in earnest in late September or early October.

"We will be putting out a big call for volunteers," Menning said.

"This is a really small organization and that is a really big event," Victoria said.

