NWI Pride postponed until September

Some of the nation's largest LGBT Pride celebrations have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but NWI Pride remains on track — for now.
The second annual event was postponed from June 6 to Sept. 12 at the Lincoln Center in Highland.
"At the time we made the decision to move it from June to September, we were ... optimistic that COVID-19 wouldn't last too terribly long," Pride co-organizer Amari Victoria said. "We were working on only the information we had at the time."
In the meantime, Pride events in Los Angeles, New York City and St. Petersburg, among others, have been canceled. Chicago's Pride Parade and Pride Fest both have been postponed from their typical June weekend dates, with organizers holding out hope the events can be rescheduled for late summer or early fall.
Some other Pride celebrations, including Indianapolis, have decided to go virtual. That event will take place online on June 20.
Here in Northwest Indiana, Victoria and co-organizer Elisabeth Menning continue to weigh their options and ponder questions they don't have good answers for.
"We've really been in a holding pattern for the past couple months," Menning said. "We don't feel that sponsors and vendors and entertainers can commit at this time. Are we going to have enough attendees to warrant the facility we've reserved?"
Another issue Victoria is considering: "Are people going to be comfortable at that time coming out in public?"
There is still some time to see how Indiana's reopening plays out before having to decide whether to go forward.
"We have a drop-dead date in mid-July to make a deposit (on the venue)," Victoria said. "We may make a decision before that."
In the meantime, Menning and Victoria remain busy with other activities. One is the Love Is Love 5K Run/Walk, whose proceeds benefit NWI Pride Events. That will be held on June 21 at Bluhm County Park in Westville. Registration information is available at raceroster.com/events/2020/27807/love-is-love-5k-runwalk.
Also, Menning said, "we're rolling out a two- (to) three-month safe zoning training designed for people who want to understand and create a safe space."
And there are virtual meetings for several support groups for LGBT people and their allies. More information is available at pflagcp-nwi.org.
All the while, Menning said, "we're moving forward for the Sept. 12 date, but keeping options open."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!