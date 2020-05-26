NWI Pride postponed until September

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some of the nation's largest LGBT Pride celebrations have been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but NWI Pride remains on track — for now.

The second annual event was postponed from June 6 to Sept. 12 at the Lincoln Center in Highland.

"At the time we made the decision to move it from June to September, we were ... optimistic that COVID-19 wouldn't last too terribly long," Pride co-organizer Amari Victoria said. "We were working on only the information we had at the time."

In the meantime, Pride events in Los Angeles, New York City and St. Petersburg, among others, have been canceled. Chicago's Pride Parade and Pride Fest both have been postponed from their typical June weekend dates, with organizers holding out hope the events can be rescheduled for late summer or early fall.

Some other Pride celebrations, including Indianapolis, have decided to go virtual. That event will take place online on June 20.

Here in Northwest Indiana, Victoria and co-organizer Elisabeth Menning continue to weigh their options and ponder questions they don't have good answers for.