NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor

"People that they have that feeling inside of them that they know something's going on wrong in their communities or they know people that are racist, and that use racism like day to day and don't say anything about it," he said. "I thought that I needed to come out because if you get people to speak out their minds, you get more people to come out and say something about it."

Though the group agreed to not engage with anyone who they might encounter with a firearm, Veteto said there was "no reason" for people to stand armed along the bike trail. Veteto was not present during the protest on Monday, but later saw a video of the encounter.

Nia, a Merrillville resident who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons, attended and helped lead Monday's protest in Crown Point. She said she understands people's position that the men and women along the bike trail were using their Second Amendment rights. However, you can't meet peace with violence, she said.