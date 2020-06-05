NWI residents gather in Crown Point in remembrance of Breonna Taylor

CROWN POINT — Fifteen people gathered at the Crown Point skate park in honor of Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday.
Taylor, an African American emergency room technician who lived in Louisville, Kentucky, was fatally shot by police on March 13, after officers entered her home using a battering ram.
Louisville Metro Police used a "no-knock" warrant to enter Taylor's home, which was listed on a search warrant a part of a narcotics investigation, which was focused on two men who lived more than 10 miles from Taylor. Police believed Taylor's home was used to receive drugs, according to The Louisville Courier Journal.
The organizer of the walk, Carson Veteto, of Cedar Lake, said the walk was impromptu, but feels it's important to continue to have gatherings such as Friday's.
Veteto led the group from the Crown Point skate park to the square and back again. Along the way, cars honked; one African American family stood on their porch, chanting along with the group.
Others made disparaging remarks, but the group chanted nonetheless, refusing to engage with those who spoke out against their mission.
"No justice, no peace," "What is her name? Breonna Taylor," and "Black lives matter" were a few of the chants the group shouted while walking on the sidewalk.
When the group arrived to the square, they sang "Happy Birthday" to Taylor, and continued marching.
While in the downtown area, a woman outdoors said the group was ruining her birthday.
"It makes me sad that some people are so ignorant and oblivious to what's going on right now," said Gabby Hometorwu, of Crown Point. "A lady was complaining because we 'ruined her birthday.' Breonna Taylor should have had a birthday, so I don't feel bad for her still getting to have a birthday. I don't feel bad for her. I hope she understands why we're out here."
Hometorwu, a 16-year-old African American, said the group showed up in a positive way for change.
"When you're trying to change something, there's always going to be people who don't like what you do. And despite that, we still work for change," Hometorwu said. "I think it's beautiful that there's still people who are with us, even if they're not marching with us, they are with us."
Standing up
Veteto said it's important to keep protests going in Crown Point, especially following Monday's peaceful protest, which ended on the Erie Lackawanna Trail, where 21 people stood against a fence — eight of whom were holding rifles.
"People that they have that feeling inside of them that they know something's going on wrong in their communities or they know people that are racist, and that use racism like day to day and don't say anything about it," he said. "I thought that I needed to come out because if you get people to speak out their minds, you get more people to come out and say something about it."
Though the group agreed to not engage with anyone who they might encounter with a firearm, Veteto said there was "no reason" for people to stand armed along the bike trail. Veteto was not present during the protest on Monday, but later saw a video of the encounter.
Nia, a Merrillville resident who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons, attended and helped lead Monday's protest in Crown Point. She said she understands people's position that the men and women along the bike trail were using their Second Amendment rights. However, you can't meet peace with violence, she said.
"The fact that these people were standing at the end with rifles. If they were threatened by us walking with paper, imagine if we were practicing our Second Amendment rights as well, walking across them with guns how threatened they would be by our guns and not just our signs," Nia, who is African American, said.
In one video circulating on social media, a protester can be heard yelling at the men and women along the fence, however, Nia said when people are threatened, you can't always expect them to be silent.
"Even through all of that, people were calling us names, and we were just taking the hits with grace. But it wasn't until we started being followed or threatened with guns that it started to feel ... well, it never really felt like we had the support of people, but it didn't really feel like we had the protection of the police anymore because they were allowed to follow us with guns," Nia said.
Others who attended the protest agreed they weren't sure what would have happened had there not been police officers at the end of the bike trail.
Jessica C., of Crown Point, said she was disappointed by the armed bystanders once they saw the group was peaceful, adding no one in the group said those present didn't have a right to exercise their Second Amendment rights.
"What we were let down by is the blatant racism and fear of something that didn't exist that day and instead put a dark overshadow on a peaceful moment that could have brought some unity to Crown Point," Jessica C. said.
Jessica C. added many in the group own firearms as well, but chose to not bring them to the peaceful gathering.
Gallery: Protesters gather in Crown Point
In peaceful protest from start to finish, about 60 demonstrators gathered on the Crown Point downtown square Monday afternoon, rallying against racism and the police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. After more than an hour of demonstration on the square, the group marched north on Main Street to the Lake County Government Center, escorted by Mayor David Uran and Crown Point police.
A protester raises her fist in the air Monday outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point while rallying against the police actio…
A group of about 40 protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demons…
A protester raises her fist while chanting and demonstrating near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. She was with a group r…
A protester prays over the picture of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police last week. The woman was among a group r…
Protesters hold signs Monday outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the de…
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, marches up and down the lines of protesters, leading chants outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse Monday.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, right, welcomes a group of protesters to the downtown area of the city on Monday,saying they were welcome to pro…
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, led protesters in chants and prayers outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday afternoon.
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating a…
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating a…
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death…
Protesters lay face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death o…
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the de…
A group of protesters gather on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday.
Protesters speak out against racism and police brutality Monday afternoon on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Crown Point Pastor David Hamstra leads a group of demonstrators in prayer Monday afternoon near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Nia Wells, of Merrillville, told a gathering of protesters in Crown Point Monday that it's difficult being a black person living as a minority…
A protester holds a picture of George Floyd Monday outside of the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. She was in a group that demons…
A picture of George Floyd displayed Monday during a protest that began at the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point and ended out…
Pastor Cedric Howard, who lives in Crown Point and leads the Goodwill Church in East Chicago, leads a group of protesters in prayer Monday in …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!