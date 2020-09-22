NWI residents report being scammed out of money, electronics, Attorney General says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several Northwest Indiana residents have reported having their electronics stolen in a possible TV repair scam, according to the Indiana Attorney General Consumer Protection Division.

Peoples' accounts varied, but all reported having electronics or money stolen. In at least one case, up to $500 was taken, according to Lauren Houck, assistant deputy director of communications for the Office of Attorney General Curtis Hill.

One resident said they paid $180 for a television repair, and the device was returned broken, according to Houck.

Residents told CPD they reached out to the business by phone and had their money or electronics taken after a person showed up to their home to complete a repair.

Consumers said they were approached by a man they described as a "fast talker" and who drove a vehicle without any business identification, Houck said.

Officials believe a possible suspect may be using various phone numbers and operating under the name "Edward's TV Service," Houck said.

The exact time of the alleged incidents are unknown, but residents said transactions occurred in April, June and July of this year. Reports came in from DeMotte, Gary, Griffith and Valparaiso.