NWI residents report being scammed out of money, electronics, Attorney General says

Several Northwest Indiana residents have reported having their electronics stolen in a possible TV repair scam, according to the Indiana Attorney General Consumer Protection Division.
Peoples' accounts varied, but all reported having electronics or money stolen. In at least one case, up to $500 was taken, according to Lauren Houck, assistant deputy director of communications for the Office of Attorney General Curtis Hill.
One resident said they paid $180 for a television repair, and the device was returned broken, according to Houck.
Residents told CPD they reached out to the business by phone and had their money or electronics taken after a person showed up to their home to complete a repair.
Consumers said they were approached by a man they described as a "fast talker" and who drove a vehicle without any business identification, Houck said.
Officials believe a possible suspect may be using various phone numbers and operating under the name "Edward's TV Service," Houck said.
The exact time of the alleged incidents are unknown, but residents said transactions occurred in April, June and July of this year. Reports came in from DeMotte, Gary, Griffith and Valparaiso.
The Times attempted to reach Edward's TV Service for comment, but the business did not immediately reply.
Houck urged consumers to research a business if they have any doubts about its legitimacy. Anyone may search a business through the Indiana Secretary of State's website to see if the business is registered.
People can also check a business' rating with the Better Business Bureau, or similar organizations, Houck said.
Anyone who suspects they or someone else may have fallen victim to a scam is urged to file a complaint online at www.in.gov/attorneygeneral/2426.htm. People may also request complaint form be sent through the mail by calling the Attorney General's Office at 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.
"It is important for consumers to stay alert and stay vigilant. If they suspect a scam or fraud, they should report it to the Attorney General’s Office," Houck said.
