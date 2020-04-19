NWI United Ways primed to respond to COVID-19 crisis

Food services, rent relief and utility assistance are among the most immediate needs facing Northwest Indiana residents during the initial weeks of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Coordinating these services requires quick action and communication in an era where communities have been told not to come together — not physically at least — for weeks.
Though largely unforeseen just weeks ago, an organizational change in Lake Area United Way’s efforts to serve community needs has prepared the Lake County nonprofit for just this moment.
Over the last five years, Lake Area United Way has transitioned its charge to focus on serving working families struggling to make ends meet through targeted efforts to support needs in health, education and resources necessary to attain financial stability.
It’s a change Lake Area United Way CEO Lisa Daugherty said has prepared her organization to respond quickly and effectively to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The stars have aligned on this in terms of our work,” Daugherty said. “Everything we’ve done in the last five years has pointed for us to be able to execute so effectively in this moment.”
Community connector
Today, the primarily Lake County-serving organization works to bridge connections between Northwest Indiana families and a coalition of 100 other nonprofit, faith-based organizations and services providers in a United For Families Network. Lake Area United Way also is supporting families in Newton County.
Region families in need of assistance and unsure of where to turn can reach out to a Lake Area United Way representative for recommendations on what community resources exist that may best suit their family’s needs.
A family career navigator on the United Way team works to connect individuals to opportunities in high-skilled jobs and continuing education.
The organization’s cross-sector jobs and child care work groups help families navigate barriers to quality child care and expand opportunities for better-paying jobs.
Resources for everything for legal assistance to medical care also are searchable through Lake Area United Way’s community directory, available at resourceroundup.com. On the back end, partner organizations can make and follow community assistance referrals offered through a United Way Charity Tracker, connecting nonprofits with similar services and reducing duplication of efforts.
Lake Area United Way also is placing large investments in the community. The organization put $500,000 forward for basic needs assistance in mid-March. The organization shared $400,000 with key agencies, especially assisting displaced hospitality workers, in early April, and plans to issue another $300,000 in community support next week.
“We’re not necessarily the first person they think of to go for help because we don’t provide the direct service, but now we’ve built the coalition, and we have these technical platforms, and our work is much more targeted,” Daugherty said. “Because of that infrastructure, we’re able to help so many more people than we would have without that.”
Porter and LaPorte offer services
United Way organizations in Porter and LaPorte counties also are focusing efforts to help families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Representatives from United Way of Porter County and United Way of LaPorte County say they are working with community partners to assist the homeless population and those seeking transitional housing.
The United Way organizations also plan to increase efforts for wrap-around supports such as financial counselors and addiction support services.
In Porter County, United Way also helps coordinate the Northwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster association in partnership with the Indiana EMA District 1 Planning Committee and the Northern Indiana Information Securities and Sharing Alliance.
In LaPorte County, United Way is partnering with local health care providers to donate personal protective equipment and has been surprising shoppers in local grocery stores with gift cards covering all or part of their purchase.
“LaPorte County has a reputation internally for being good at collaboration,” said Kris Pate, executive director of the United Way of LaPorte County. “We’re used to partnering and working together in that way. Those collaborations and that strong network is already in place which helps us tremendously.”
Both organizations are keeping an active social media presence and have encouraged residents to call 211 for more information about local support services. And, for those looking to help in the community, both United Way organizations are seeking assistance through the United Way Regional Volunteer Center.
Additional COVID-19 relief to come
Lake Area United Way and the United Way of LaPorte County will benefit from a statewide COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant from the Lilly Endowment and Indiana United Ways.
In the grant funding announced Friday, Lake Area United Way will receive $3 million, and United Way of LaPorte County will receive $625,000 to direct toward COVID-19 relief.
At Lake Area United Way, funds will be used to both support the urgent needs of displaced workers immediately affected by COVID-19 and to support job training as well as other long-term recovery efforts.
The Lake Area organization will accept funding requests from partner nonprofits beginning April 24.
In LaPorte County, funds will be used to address immediate needs as the county heads into its anticipated peak of coronavirus cases, Pate said.
“United Way is addressing the immediate needs now for the crisis, but we’re also thinking down the line for recovery,” Pate said. “We want to use that money coming in to work strategically to plan our community to move forward stronger.”
If you are seeking help during the coronavirus pandemic or would like to contribute to support efforts, more information is available online for Lake County at lauw.org, for Porter County at unitedwaypc.org and for LaPorte County at unitedwaylpc.org.
