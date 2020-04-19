NWI United Ways primed to respond to COVID-19 crisis

Region families in need of assistance and unsure of where to turn can reach out to a Lake Area United Way representative for recommendations on what community resources exist that may best suit their family’s needs.

A family career navigator on the United Way team works to connect individuals to opportunities in high-skilled jobs and continuing education.

The organization’s cross-sector jobs and child care work groups help families navigate barriers to quality child care and expand opportunities for better-paying jobs.

Resources for everything for legal assistance to medical care also are searchable through Lake Area United Way’s community directory, available at resourceroundup.com. On the back end, partner organizations can make and follow community assistance referrals offered through a United Way Charity Tracker, connecting nonprofits with similar services and reducing duplication of efforts.

Lake Area United Way also is placing large investments in the community. The organization put $500,000 forward for basic needs assistance in mid-March. The organization shared $400,000 with key agencies, especially assisting displaced hospitality workers, in early April, and plans to issue another $300,000 in community support next week.