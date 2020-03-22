NWI will thrive by deliberately investing in hometowns

My schools became involved in the Community of Character initiative. We did so because I believe this to be an outstanding vehicle to positively impact the future. This emphasis on character building is consistent with my own strongly held beliefs and is of unparalleled importance given the challenges of the world we live in today.

A character trait statement we emphasize is COURAGE: You have the ability to take a risk according to your belief. It seems quite apropos for hometowns, schools, and for me personally as we are all facing new challenges that will require great courage.

Hometowns must intentionally reinvent themselves to best meet the ever-changing needs of its community from local and global perspectives, and our schools must strive constantly to improve services to our children. And I, as a leader, must commit myself to the responsibility of building futuristic schools. This takes courage, commitment and effort; but in the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes, “The greatest thing in this world is not so much where we are, but in what direction we are going.”

The vision for iconic institutions, such as hometowns and neighborhood schools, is my calling. Progress is not defined by what we destroy, but by what we move from vision to reality and what we protect from deterioration or destruction.