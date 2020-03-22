NWI will thrive by deliberately investing in hometowns

Change is constant; however, hometowns are forever!
It was the Fourth of July 2006 in Crown Point, my husband and I had been invited to participate in the parade aboard this hometown’s newly acquired trolley. It was an amazing experience — so many parade entries, so many people lining the parade route, awnings and tents pitched in places seemingly handed down from generation to generation like reserved seats at a ballpark.
Everyone seemed to know everyone else and if they didn’t, they were happy to introduce themselves. The hometown of Crown Point is like a Norman Rockwell painting replete with charm, nostalgia and historic landmarks — the red brick courthouse, the jail from which arch-criminal John Dillinger escaped, and the Carnegie Center.
Crown Point’s atmosphere is hometown festive and the mood is one of great tradition and equally great expectations. We absolutely love it; the parades, the people, the neighborhoods, the feeling of warmth and friendliness, the streets lined with mature trees and historic homes, and families strolling down the sidewalk with a sense of security and safety. It’s what we were looking for — a place to call “my hometown.”
I have been a school superintendent for 27 years now and being a superintendent in Lake County for 14 years represents the achievement of a lifetime goal, not just for me, but for my family as well.
There is so much to do and see and be in my hometown with the added bonus of being less than a tank of gas away from the big city of Chicago.
Quickly, my daughter became an ardent fan of camps by participating in various thrills for drama, science inventions, horseback riding, and outdoor nature adventures. On occasion, my husband and I felt like premature “empty-nesters” because our daughter was out discovering and learning while we were becoming loyal citizens of Lake County in a genuine hometown with heart.
The county itself was thriving, and to a newcomer, the impression was one of a dynamic and growing community; an impression amply supported by statistical fact. A quick look at residential building permits and estimates of increased tax revenue demonstrate that multiple hometowns in Northwest Indiana are on the move.
Projects such as business development and the widening of Broadway as well as the I-65 exchange at 109th Street are notable indicators of growth and expansion. Schools are growing as data-savvy parents are insisting on hometowns with robust student achievement and that are family friendly.
As a new resident of Crown Point, I was impressed by the vibrancy, the feeling of tradition, and by the commitment to nurturing a community of character. In 14 years, I have met many passionate community leaders, toured many local landmarks in both a business and personal capacity, experienced local cuisine, enjoyed many attractions, and generally melded into my hometown daily life.
My schools became involved in the Community of Character initiative. We did so because I believe this to be an outstanding vehicle to positively impact the future. This emphasis on character building is consistent with my own strongly held beliefs and is of unparalleled importance given the challenges of the world we live in today.
A character trait statement we emphasize is COURAGE: You have the ability to take a risk according to your belief. It seems quite apropos for hometowns, schools, and for me personally as we are all facing new challenges that will require great courage.
Hometowns must intentionally reinvent themselves to best meet the ever-changing needs of its community from local and global perspectives, and our schools must strive constantly to improve services to our children. And I, as a leader, must commit myself to the responsibility of building futuristic schools. This takes courage, commitment and effort; but in the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes, “The greatest thing in this world is not so much where we are, but in what direction we are going.”
The vision for iconic institutions, such as hometowns and neighborhood schools, is my calling. Progress is not defined by what we destroy, but by what we move from vision to reality and what we protect from deterioration or destruction.
I believe that we as a county are coming back to neighborhood schools and hometowns. My hometown has already benefited from the Crown Point Community Schools earned motto designation as Schools of Choice in a Community of Character. What a great ideal within our grasp!
As a leader, one of my first actions enforced enrollment in our schools by residency — your new or current hometown. Then came growth in home construction, community involvement, and a bounty of more students who thrive in our 10 schools, a new Early Childhood Development Center, and recently constructed middle school.
Our parents choose to move into our residential neighborhoods of Winfield, Cedar Lake and Crown Point because they value our commitment to choosing neighborhood schools. The families in their new hometown are my first priority.
Finally, W. Somerset Maugham said, “It’s a funny thing about life: If you refuse to accept anything but the very best you will very often get it.” My life has “got” me to the very best schools and hometowns. The people made this place my desired hometown.
Collectively, our region will thrive into the next decades by deliberately investing in hometowns. By “refusing to accept anything but the very best” services.
It is the beginning of a new decade, and the future of Northwest Indiana must shine light on families, faith and friendship in all our region hometowns. Through education, I support teachers, staffs and leaders to ensure all students will be future-prepared in core areas:
College: Value, pursue and obtain post-secondary education;
Career: Experience, develop and practice professional ethics, attitudes and skills;
Citizenship: Advocate, initiate, and engage in self and community improvement;
Creativity: Imagine, construct, and communicate ideas, emotions and solutions;
Courage: Demonstrate character and leadership through words, decisions and actions; and
Culture: Identify, appreciate and respect the perspectives and expressions of diverse people, places and times.
Families will expect and only accept the very best for their hometowns for decades to come. I pledge to share my hometown story of consistent population growth, home building and moving our schools from “good to great” with three new National Blue Ribbon Schools, all 10 schools earning “Indiana Exemplary Performance A’s,” and our high school named America’s Best.
Families and hometowns in our region will flourish by prioritizing their visionary focus, courageous decision-making and investment of time, talent and resources.
Teresa Eineman is the former Crown Point Community School Corp. superintendent. The opinions are the writer's.