NWI youth softball official embezzled funds for vacation, personal uses, feds allege

HAMMOND – The former president of a Cedar Lake girls softball club was indicted on wire fraud after she used the team's funds to pay for personal expenses, court records allege.

Jessica Guska, 42, of Cedar Lake, was charged Thursday in a four-count indictment in case documents, which were first unsealed Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office.

Guska served as president of the team, Riptide Travel Softball, and as a board member of Cedar Lake Softball, according to the records. She was responsible for Riptide's operations and finances, court records state.

Guska is accused of embezzling softball club funds for costs related to health care, air travel, vacation and property taxes between August 2018 and October 2019, court records allege.

Her expenses included $342 for treatment at Hospice Franciscan in Crown Point, $525 for a flight through Frontier Airlines, more than $200 for a withdrawal at a Florida resort and a more than $1,000 payment to the Lake County Treasurer, the charging documents allege.

If she is convicted, Guska will be required to forfeit any property she obtained using softball club funds, federal authorities said.