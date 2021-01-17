NWI's Aaliyah Stewart receives new 'Thrivership' Award from ABC's Robin Roberts

Aaliyah Stewart has made her mark on the Northwest Indiana community.

Since the founding of her nonprofit ASW Foundation six years ago, Stewart has engaged countless students across the country by sharing her own story relying on faith and family to push through the pain of her six relatives lost to gun violence.

She has channeled her experiences into an I AM THEM campaign, letting students know they're not alone in dealing with life’s challenges.

“I AM THEM means I am my youth,” Stewart said. “It’s letting them know that no matter what you go through or what you come from, you have potential.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, the 20-year-old had traveled the country bringing her story to students, some with similar experiences of loss in their families.

Stewart has had to put a pause on travel and school visits for now. However, a few well-known names are taking note of Stewart’s impulse to give back to her community.

Last month, Stewart appeared as one of five change makers recognized by ABC’s Robin Roberts, who launched a new program this winter celebrating “thrivers” across the country.