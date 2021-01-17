NWI's Aaliyah Stewart receives new 'Thrivership' Award from ABC's Robin Roberts

Aaliyah Stewart has made her mark on the Northwest Indiana community.
Since the founding of her nonprofit ASW Foundation six years ago, Stewart has engaged countless students across the country by sharing her own story relying on faith and family to push through the pain of her six relatives lost to gun violence.
She has channeled her experiences into an I AM THEM campaign, letting students know they're not alone in dealing with life’s challenges.
“I AM THEM means I am my youth,” Stewart said. “It’s letting them know that no matter what you go through or what you come from, you have potential.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, the 20-year-old had traveled the country bringing her story to students, some with similar experiences of loss in their families.
Stewart has had to put a pause on travel and school visits for now. However, a few well-known names are taking note of Stewart’s impulse to give back to her community.
Last month, Stewart appeared as one of five change makers recognized by ABC’s Robin Roberts, who launched a new program this winter celebrating “thrivers” across the country.
The "Good Morning America" co-host’s new Thrivership Awards program aired in a one-hour prime-time special Dec. 10 honoring those Roberts described as having “gone beyond their own survival story to find a new passion and purpose in life.”
Stewart, who appeared once before on "Good Morning America," said producers followed her story and reached out again this year to include her in the inaugural awards special.
Ahead of the December special, Stewart said an ABC crew joined her and her mother in Northwest Indiana to shoot footage for the show. The crew came on the 13th anniversary of her brother Anthony’s death, and joined her family as they visited the cemetery in his memory.
“This brave young woman from Gary, Indiana, just down the road from my hometown of Chicago, decided to do something to make a difference in her community,” former NBA player Dwyane Wade said, introducing Stewart in the December special. “And for that, she is a mentor, a hero and now a recipient of the Thrivership award.”
Stewart received the award outside her Northwest Indiana home, joining Roberts live from ABC’s studios. In the seven-minute segment, Roberts surprised Stewart with a donation of $10,000 for her foundation — a gift Stewart says will help fund future initiatives including upcoming support for uniform, tablet and headphone donations for students in the Gary Community School Corp.
Stewart also continues to work toward her goal of creating a new youth center in Gary — a place she envisions can provide an outlet for recreation and self-discovery among young people who have experienced their own trauma.
With the pandemic, however, Stewart said she has shifted her effort to virtual events and social media outreach until safe to organize large events in person again.
The ASW Foundation has engaged in limited in-person events during the pandemic, including its fourth annual toy drive this winter, providing gifts to more than 250 children.
“It was amazing how many people came to me, and hugged and were grateful because they didn't know how Christmas was going to be done this year,” Stewart said.
Ty’Anna Baez, who volunteered at this year’s toy drive, came to know Stewart through one of her visits three years ago to Baez’s school, Gary Lighthouse Charter School.
Baez said she immediately identified with Stewart’s message and was drawn to learn more about the ASW Foundation having lost several close friends and family to gun violence.
The 16-year-old said she’s found her own inspiration in Stewart’s recent recognition and is now planning her own food drive this spring to help feed the homeless.
“She turned her pain into passion,” Baez said. “When you see someone like Aaliyah making a difference within her community, you can use that as an inspiration to make a difference.”