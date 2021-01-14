NWI's total COVID cases jump past 70,000 as another 4 die from disease

Another four people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 476 were infected, bringing the total number of area residents testing positive past 70,000, data updated Thursday showed.

New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 40 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,830.

New deaths were reported added between Dec. 31 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,078 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 664 in Lake County, 208 in Porter County, 153 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 372 deaths statewide as probable, down one from Wednesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.