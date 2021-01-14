NWI's total COVID cases jump past 70,000 as another 4 die from disease

Another four people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19 and another 476 were infected, bringing the total number of area residents testing positive past 70,000, data updated Thursday showed.
New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and one each in Porter and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 40 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,830.
New deaths were reported added between Dec. 31 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,078 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 664 in Lake County, 208 in Porter County, 153 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 372 deaths statewide as probable, down one from Wednesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across Northwest Indiana brought regional case totals to 43,601 in Lake County, up 236; 14,275 in Porter County, up 103; 8,589 in LaPorte County, up 118; 2,749 in Jasper County, up 17; and 878 in Newton County, up two.
A total of 70,092 NWI residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
There were 4,411 new cases reported across Indiana, for a total count of 578,494. New cases were reported Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 20 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,938 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 28,866 tested. Lansing had 2,731 cases, up seven, and 22,743 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.8% in Lake County, down from 16.2% the day before; 16.3% in Porter County, down from 17.5%; 16% in LaPorte County, down from 16.3%; 14.6% in Newton County, down from 15.6%; and 16.9% in Jasper County, down from 18.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.