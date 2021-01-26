NWS weather advisory extended to 5 p.m. as storm system hits Region

A major winter storm system continued to move across Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area early Tuesday, resulting in snowfall, slick roads and some crashes on major interstates.
Conditions prompted the National Weather Service to extend a winter weather advisory for Northwest Indiana's five counties from 4 to 5 p.m.
Forecasters expect periods of briefly heavy snowfall and mixed precipitation throughout the day.
Lake and Porter counties — including the communities of Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton — will likely see snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
In parts of Newton and Jasper counties, including Morocco, Rensselaer and DeMotte, up to an inch of snow and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch were expected, NWS said.
In addition, lakeshore flooding is possible until about noon. East-northeast winds of 30-40 mph could cause waves reaching 8 to 13 feet high, NWS reported.
The snow-covered and icy road conditions is blamed for a state snow plow winding up on its side around 8 a.m. Tuesday along U.S. 20 at the intersection of Ind. 520, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The driver of the truck appears to have escaped injury in the incident, said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for INDOT's Northwest District.
The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.
Porter County government reported Tuesday that all of its 38 trucks have been out plowing and salting roads since 3:30 a.m.
"They are reporting that cleanup is moving a bit quicker than anticipated, but there is still significant ice remaining on the roads and snow continues to fall," according to a social media post. "The roads remain very slick. Residents are urged to allow additional time for traveling to work this morning and to drive very slowly."
Valparaiso police said city snowplows also would be out and warned motorists to stay at least three vehicle lengths behind the trucks.
Portage police said it planned extra patrols to enforce a city ordinance prohibiting prolonged parking on the paved or traveled portions of streets during a snowfall of more than 2 inches.
"Violators face a fine as well as having their vehicle impounded," police said.
Additional Region communities have similar ordinances prohibiting street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland and St. John.
On Monday evening, meteorologist Matt Friedlein at the National Weather Service's Romeoville office said the northern portions of Lake and Porter counties could expect 3 to 5 inches of snow by the time the storm leaves the area on Tuesday.
Southern parts of those counties may see around 2 inches, with freezing drizzle or ice pellets possibly being part of the wintry mix in those areas, Friedlein said.
Northwest Indiana is in the path of less harsh snow than much of northeastern Illinois, NWS said. Chicago and the immediate surrounding area is more likely to get 6 to 8 inches of snow.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to be north of I-80, with freezing drizzle to the south, NWS said.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince declared a snow emergency at 4 p.m. Monday, meaning vehicles cannot be parked on snow routes and snow may not be pushed from private property onto city streets. Illegally parked cars are subject to towing and impoundment, while illegal snow dumping may be subject to a fine.
In addition, Prince announced all city buildings and facilities will be closed Tuesday because of the storm, but they are scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Times staff writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this report.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.