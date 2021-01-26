NWS weather advisory extended to 5 p.m. as storm system hits Region

The cause of the rollover is under investigation, she said, but there is no report of the driver striking anything.

Porter County government reported Tuesday that all of its 38 trucks have been out plowing and salting roads since 3:30 a.m.

"They are reporting that cleanup is moving a bit quicker than anticipated, but there is still significant ice remaining on the roads and snow continues to fall," according to a social media post. "The roads remain very slick. Residents are urged to allow additional time for traveling to work this morning and to drive very slowly."

Valparaiso police said city snowplows also would be out and warned motorists to stay at least three vehicle lengths behind the trucks.

Portage police said it planned extra patrols to enforce a city ordinance prohibiting prolonged parking on the paved or traveled portions of streets during a snowfall of more than 2 inches.

"Violators face a fine as well as having their vehicle impounded," police said.

Additional Region communities have similar ordinances prohibiting street parking during inclement snow days, including Cedar Lake, Highland and St. John.