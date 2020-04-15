Obit index

041520-01-obt-Ashley, Jr.-40953-1 w/photo and Burns logo
041520-01-obt-Beyer-40941-1 w/photo and Dignity Memorial logo
041520-01-obt-Castelnuovo-40938-1 w/Smits F.H. logo
041520-01-obt-Choros-40954-1 w/cross art and B.K. logo
041520-01-obt-Clark-40912-1
041520-01-obt-Gary-40907-1 w/photo
041520-01-obt-Hosek-40910-1
041520-01-obt-Kostelnik-40875-1
041520-01-obt-Novosel, Sr.-40919-1
041520-01-obt-Phillips-40869-1 w/2 photos
041520-01-obt-Reach-40883-1 w/photo
041520-01-obt-Smutniak-40881-1 w/photo
041520-01-obt-Sweeney (nee Carpenter)-40914-1 w/photo
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.