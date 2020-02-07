You are the owner of this article.
Off-duty Lake County detective helps boy on school bus having seizure
Off-duty Lake County detective helps boy on school bus having seizure

CROWN POINT — A detective jumped into action when he found a child on a school bus having a seizure.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 24, Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Sopko was off-duty and heading home when he saw a Crown Point School Corporation bus parked near the intersection of South Indiana Avenue and East Joliet Street in Crown Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The emergency lights were flashing as the bus sat on the side of the street. When Sopko walked up to the bus, the rear emergency door popped open and children in the bus waved and yelled for the detective to come inside.

When Sopko entered he saw a child having a seizure on the bus floor. Sopko radioed with dispatchers alerting them of the emergency while he checked the child’s vitals and cleared his mouth.

As Crown Point Fire Rescue EMS were on their way, Sopko kept the child’s airway clear.

“I am extremely proud of the initiative, compassion and professionalism Detective Sopko exhibited during this incident,” Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “Even though he was off duty, Detective Sopko spotted a potentially hazardous situation and immediately took action.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department submitted Sopko’s name for a commendation for his actions.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

