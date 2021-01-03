Off-duty police officer arrested in connection with Lowell shooting death

LOWELL — A police officer affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is under arrest at the Lake County Jail in connection with the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in unincorporated Lowell.

Nicohlas Lile, 42, was pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner at 1:45 a.m. following the shooting at a home in the 17900 block of Lincoln Court, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Martinez said the sheriff's department responded to the home to investigate an altercation following a 911 call received just after midnight.

When officers arrived they discovered Lile unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Martinez did not identify the 40-year-old, off-duty VA police officer from Highland who was arrested in connection with incident. Nor did he describe the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.