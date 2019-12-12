MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City officer who pulled a woman to safety after she was nearly swept away by high waves and dispatchers who spotted her via camera were honored Wednesday night.
Michigan City Officer Todd Pliske received the “Exceptional Service Award” at the Michigan City Police Department for his rescue at Washington Park last week.
LaPorte County Regional Dispatch 911 operators were also commended, including Roscoe Hoffman, Denise West, Kristen Legros, Andrew Gale, Amanda Dorris and Mary Pickens. The dispatch operators swiftly alerted first responders when they saw the woman on camera, police said.
“The dispatchers deserve as much credit as me,” Pilske said. “I would have never been there if they had not put me in that spot.”
On Dec. 5, a woman was walking alone on the pier to the Michigan City Lighthouse in Washington Park when she descended down a ladder to walk closer to the water, police said. She then became ensnared as 4- to 6-foot waves trapped her in a spot where she could not reach the ladder to climb back up on higher ground.
LaPorte County E-911 operators saw the woman on newly installed Washington Park Beach surveillance cameras and alerted police. Pliske responded to the scene and he threw a life ring to the woman, pulling her back up to safety.
Pliske, who has been an officer for 23 years, hadn’t been out on patrol for nearly a year due to some health issues before he was called to the pier that day.
“I’ve been battling some medical problems and this was my first week on the road since January,” Pliske said. “It was a big deal to me that I was able to run the length of the pier. Everyone was happy to have me back on the streets and then this happens.”
If it weren’t for those who came together to help the woman, she could have either drowned or suffered hypothermia in the lake, Michigan City Fire Chief Randy Novak said.
“That night the waves got really bad and the life ring I used to pull the woman up was swept off its mount and into the lake,” Pliske said. “If she was stuck out there longer she could have been washed away.”