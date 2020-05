Officer responding to 911 call fatally shoots caller, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. — State police are investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 69-year-old southwestern Indiana man who called 911 to report that he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them.

A Pikes County sheriff’s deputy and a Petersburg police officer responded shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday to Michael Faries’ home in Oakland City, according to state police.

Faries’ wife initially refused to let the officers into the home, but relented after being told they had to check on his well-being since he called 911.

Faries was shot by the sheriff’s deputy seconds after the officers entered the home, state police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was recovered.

Investigators were unable to determine if someone was shooting at Faries before the officers arrived, according to state police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.