Officer shot at multiple times; pursuit ensues, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — An officer was shot at multiple times, sparking a pursuit to catch the suspect vehicle.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday a suspect or suspects in a vehicle fired upon a Gary officer inside a squad car on Colfax Street in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The officer was not injured in the gunfire, she said.

A short pursuit ensued and the chase was terminated after officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The story is still developing as authorities search for the suspect vehicle and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.