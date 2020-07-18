Officer shot at multiple times; pursuit ensues, police say

GARY — An officer was shot at multiple times, sparking a pursuit to catch the suspect vehicle.
Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday a suspect or suspects in a vehicle fired upon a Gary officer inside a squad car on Colfax Street in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
The officer was not injured in the gunfire, she said.
A short pursuit ensued and the chase was terminated after officers lost sight of the vehicle.
The story is still developing as authorities search for the suspect vehicle and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
