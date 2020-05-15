Officer suspended for remark after Indiana police killed man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department suspended a detective whose remarks about the body of a man fatally shot by another officer sparked criticism, the police chief says.

The detective was captured on video after the shooting of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed saying: “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” an apparent reference to a closed-casket funeral.

Chief Randal Taylor, who has called the comments “unacceptable," said Wednesday that the man received a suspension of numerous days and has been reassigned to another unit, The Indianapolis Star reported. Taylor did not provide any additional information on the disciplinary action.

Events surrounding the shooting of Reed, a 21-year-old black man, were livestreamed on Facebook, apparently by Reed's cellphone.

Indianapolis police said in a statement that they cannot release the detective's name for safety reasons, but that the officer is African-American. The officer who fatally shot Reed is also African-American, The Indianapolis Star has reported.