Officers nab suspects in Illinois after Hammond bank burglary, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Two people have been arrested in Illinois following a robbery at Peoples Bank in Hammond, police said.

At 3:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a robbery at 130 Rimback St., said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg. When the officers arrived, they learned that two suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash in a black vehicle.

Police said a firearm was implied during the robbery but not displayed and no one was injured. Hammond police worked with FBI agents, using Hammond's Blue Net license reader system to identify the suspect vehicle.

In less than 3 hours after the robbery at Peoples Bank, authorities took two suspects into custody in Illinois. Kellogg said the vehicle and the cash stolen from the bank was also recovered by police.

Kellogg thanked the FBI and Matteson police for assisting Hammond officers.

Further information, including the suspects' identities, will be released as the investigation continues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.