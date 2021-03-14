Official results confirm incumbent mayors' losses

Final official results of the Feb. 23 primary election, released last week by Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, confirmed the changing of the guard in south suburban city halls.

Three incumbent mayors were defeated in their bids for reelection, losing Democratic primary battles.

In Calumet City, State Rep. Thaddeus jones defeated 18-year incumbent Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush, 1,699 votes to 1,417, a margin of 54.5% to 45.5%. Jones, who faces write-in candidate Tony Quiroz in the April 6 general election, is seeking to become the first black mayor in city history.

In Lynwood, current trustee Jada Curry defeated 16-year incumbent Eugene Williams 728-632, a margin of 56% to 44%.

In Dolton, incumbent mayor Riley Rogers finished second in a four-way race with 888 votes, or 30.4%. Tiffany Hanyard won with 1,001 votes (34.3%), while trustee Andrew Holmes (862 votes, 29.5%) was third and Robert Shaw (169, 5.8%) fourth.

Curry's running mates also won their Lynwood races: incumbent clerk Karen Wingfield-Bond and trustee candidates Rolanda "R.M." Clark, Randall Blakey and David Lilly.