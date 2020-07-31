You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials capture 'Alex the Alligator,' seen swimming in Lake Lynwood
alert urgent

Officials capture 'Alex the Alligator,' seen swimming in Lake Lynwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Officials capture alligator, nicknamed 'Alex', seen swimming in Lake Lynwood

The alligator seen lurking in Lake Lynwood earlier this week was captured about 1 a.m. Friday, officials said. The reptile, nicknamed "Alex", will be quarantined for 30 days before it is released to a reptile park.

 Lucas Gonzalez

LYNWOOD – An alligator that was spotted in Lynwood Lake this week was safely captured early Friday, officials said.

The reptile, dubbed "Alex the Alligator," was captured about 1 a.m. following a chase that lasted two hours on the lake shorelines, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

A Cook County animal control officer lured the alligator with a trap baited with a large chicken leg, Lynwood Fire Chief John Cobb told NBC 5 Chicago.

The alligator will be quarantined for 30 days before it is sent to a reptile park, the Lynwood Fire Department announced on its Facebook page.

An exact park had yet to be determined as of Friday, but the fire department said it will be in a southern state.

Lynwood resident Bonita Wynn said she saw the alligator come to the lake's surface before disappearing, while she was in the area with her son Wednesday, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Another Lynwood woman was outside of her home when she caught the alligator on camera. She posted the photo on social media and contacted local officials.

Last year in July, another alligator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" made headlines when he was spotted in the the Humboldt Park lagoon in Chicago.

Chance is now living at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, Florida.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Griffith Police Officer Jason Corle teaser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts