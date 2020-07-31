Officials capture 'Alex the Alligator,' seen swimming in Lake Lynwood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LYNWOOD – An alligator that was spotted in Lynwood Lake this week was safely captured early Friday, officials said.

The reptile, dubbed "Alex the Alligator," was captured about 1 a.m. following a chase that lasted two hours on the lake shorelines, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

A Cook County animal control officer lured the alligator with a trap baited with a large chicken leg, Lynwood Fire Chief John Cobb told NBC 5 Chicago.

The alligator will be quarantined for 30 days before it is sent to a reptile park, the Lynwood Fire Department announced on its Facebook page.

An exact park had yet to be determined as of Friday, but the fire department said it will be in a southern state.

Lynwood resident Bonita Wynn said she saw the alligator come to the lake's surface before disappearing, while she was in the area with her son Wednesday, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Another Lynwood woman was outside of her home when she caught the alligator on camera. She posted the photo on social media and contacted local officials.

Last year in July, another alligator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" made headlines when he was spotted in the the Humboldt Park lagoon in Chicago.