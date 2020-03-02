Officials: 6 deaths in Washington state from coronavirus

SEATTLE — Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials said Monday officials said they would purchase a hotel to use as a hospital and provide housing for vulnerable homeless people amid outbreak fears.

Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County. All died at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington.

Researchers said earlier the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up.

King County Executive Dow Constantine declared an emergency and said the county was buying a hotel to be used as a hospital where patients who need to be isolated can be placed to recover. Constantine said that should be available by the end of the week.

“We have moved to a new stage in the fight,” he said.

Constantine said the county was also deploying modular housing, some of which had been recently used to house Texas oil workers, to house homeless people who would need to be isolated. Up to 100 people could be housed this way soon, he said.