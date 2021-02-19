 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Officials ID man found dead in snow in Valpo; no foul play suspected, police say
alert urgent

Officials ID man found dead in snow in Valpo; no foul play suspected, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

Porter County Sheriff's Department cars

 Times file

VALPARAISO — No foul play is suspected in the death of a now-identified man whose body was found in the snow Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was named Friday as Michael D. Staples, 36, whose last known address was in Gary, according to Porter County Sheriff's Police and the Porter County coroner's office.

Staples was found dead in the area of County Roads 300 West and 500 North by a property owner in the area, police said.

Officials previously sought help identifying him.

Autopsy and toxicology results were pending Friday, the coroner's office said.

Police urged anyone who may know why Staples was in Porter County to contact Porter County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Darrell Hobgood at 219-477-3139.

"Please keep the family and friends of Michael in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," police wrote in a prepared statement.

UPDATE: Man found dead in snow near Valpo has been identified

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cloning expands black-footed ferret numbers by one

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts