Officials ID man found dead in snow in Valpo; no foul play suspected, police say

VALPARAISO — No foul play is suspected in the death of a now-identified man whose body was found in the snow Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was named Friday as Michael D. Staples, 36, whose last known address was in Gary, according to Porter County Sheriff's Police and the Porter County coroner's office.

Staples was found dead in the area of County Roads 300 West and 500 North by a property owner in the area, police said.

Officials previously sought help identifying him.

Autopsy and toxicology results were pending Friday, the coroner's office said.

Police urged anyone who may know why Staples was in Porter County to contact Porter County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Darrell Hobgood at 219-477-3139.

"Please keep the family and friends of Michael in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," police wrote in a prepared statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.