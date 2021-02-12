Officials ID man killed in shooting, crash on Bishop Ford

All northbound lanes of the expressway were shut down for several hours and reopened about 2:30 p.m., police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or is able to provide investigators with more information was urged to contact state police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

On Thursday, state police announced the Illinois Department of Transportation granted ISP $12.5 million to be used on equipment to help with investigations of shootings on Cook County expressways.

The funding can be used to purchase and install automated license plate readers and other software to aid police in their investigations.

License plate readers include specialized cameras that can read the license plate numbers of moving vehicles. They will be installed at 47 undisclosed locations across the county, state police said.