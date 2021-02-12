Officials ID man killed in shooting, crash on Bishop Ford

CHICAGO — A man who was killed in a shooting and subsequent crash Wednesday morning on the Bishop Ford Expressway has been identified.
Andrew Stevens, 48, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was pronounced dead about 11 a.m. Wednesday from a gunshot wound to his arm, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Illinois State Police responded to the shooting about 10:17 a.m. on Interstate 94 at the Steel Bridge near 138th Street, a news release from ISP District Chicago states.
The drivers of two different vehicles exchanged gunfire while driving north on the highway, police said. It wasn't immediately clear why.
A driver, later identified as Stevens, lost control of his vehicle and struck a retaining wall. The vehicle then overturned onto its driver's side.
Stevens was taken to a Chicago-area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
A 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were also in the car, but were uninjured.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
No one else was harmed.
All northbound lanes of the expressway were shut down for several hours and reopened about 2:30 p.m., police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or is able to provide investigators with more information was urged to contact state police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.
On Thursday, state police announced the Illinois Department of Transportation granted ISP $12.5 million to be used on equipment to help with investigations of shootings on Cook County expressways.
The funding can be used to purchase and install automated license plate readers and other software to aid police in their investigations.
License plate readers include specialized cameras that can read the license plate numbers of moving vehicles. They will be installed at 47 undisclosed locations across the county, state police said.
"No one should feel afraid for their life or safety on Illinois expressways, and I’ve directed my administration to work collaboratively and creatively to ensure we have assets in place to protect the public," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a written statement.