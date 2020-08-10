Officials ID man who died while teaching daughter to ride motorcycle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — The Lake County Coroner has released the name of a Highland man who died in a crash while teaching his daughter how to drive a motorcycle.

He was identified as 60-year-old Robert Robbins. He was pronounced dead about 11:08 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, a release from the coroner's office states.

Griffith police responded after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to Griffith Park Plaza, at West Ridge Road and Cline Avenue, for a report of a crash. At the scene, officers found Robbins lying unconscious on the ground, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Officers spoke with relatives and witnesses at the scene, who told them Robbins was teaching his adult daughter, standing nearby, how to ride the motorcycle, Martin said.

Robbins was riding northbound from the south end of the parking lot when he struck a median and was thrown off the motorcycle. The bike then landed on top of him, Martin said.