Officials ID man who died while teaching daughter to ride motorcycle
Officials ID man who died while teaching daughter to ride motorcycle

A Lake County coroner's van

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GRIFFITH — The Lake County Coroner has released the name of a Highland man who died in a crash while teaching his daughter how to drive a motorcycle.

He was identified as 60-year-old Robert Robbins. He was pronounced dead about 11:08 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, a release from the coroner's office states.

Griffith police responded after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to Griffith Park Plaza, at West Ridge Road and Cline Avenue, for a report of a crash. At the scene, officers found Robbins lying unconscious on the ground, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Officers spoke with relatives and witnesses at the scene, who told them  Robbins was teaching his adult daughter, standing nearby, how to ride the motorcycle, Martin said.

Robbins was riding northbound from the south end of the parking lot when he struck a median and was thrown off the motorcycle. The bike then landed on top of him, Martin said.

Witnesses told police Robbins was not speeding, and weather conditions were clear and dry. Lights in the parking lot were also lit, Martin said.

