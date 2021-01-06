Officials ID woman killed after being struck twice after exiting restaurant

GARY — Officials have released the identity of a woman who died after being struck by two vehicles late Tuesday at the intersection of West 15th Avenue and Broadway.

Brenda Doby, 71, of Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, the Lake County coroner's office reported.

Her death was ruled an accident.

Gary police responded about 6 p.m. to the 1400 block of Broadway for a report of an injured pedestrian, officials said.

Investigators determined Doby was leaving a restaurant on the east side of Broadway to get into her vehicle on the west side when a vehicle that was traveling northbound struck her, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Doby landed in southbound lanes of Broadway and was struck again by another vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, Westerfield said.