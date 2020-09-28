 Skip to main content
Officials release ID of man shot to death outside Gary nightclub
breaking top story urgent

Police investigation early Sunday after a man was shot to death outside a nighclub in the 700 block of Broadway. Officers heard gunshots after arriving and engaged a suspect, who was shot in the leg.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

GARY — Officials have identified a 28-year-old man as the person who was fatally shot early Sunday outside a Gary nightclub.

Kevin Blackmon, of Gary, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Broadway, according to the Lake County coroner's office. 

Gary police responded to the nightclub for a report of shots fired, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Blackmon was shot just before police arrived.

As officers began dispersing the crowd, they heard more gunshots and located a man firing at Blackmon, who was on the ground, authorities said.

Officers engaged the man, who fired shots at police, Westerfield said. An officer shot the man in his leg, and he was taken to a medical facility. 

The suspect — whose identity has not yet been released — was in stable condition Sunday, Westerfield said. No officers were wounded in the shootout.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit was investigating Blackmon's homicide. The Lake County Sheriff's Department was handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about Blackmon's homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kristopher Adams at  219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

The Gary Fraternal Order of Police Lodge said in a statement Sunday the suspect had been released from a local hospital and was in custody.

"We are happy to report that no other citizens or police officers were injured during the incident," FOP lodge President Sgt. Gregory Wolf said. "We as the Gary FOP are confident that the investigation will show that the officers and members of the Gary FOP performed in heroic fashion using their training and bravery to stop the threat of anyone else being injured or killed."

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

