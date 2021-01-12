Officials seek help finding missing Hobart man

HOBART — Officials are seeking help with finding a 24-year-old man reported missing since late December.
Anthony Navakas, has been missing from his Hobart home since Dec. 21, 2020, according to a news release provided by the Hobart Fire Department.
Navakas' father, who asked not to be identified, said his son left their home in the Lake George Plateau subdivision some time after 7 p.m. the night he went missing.
Navakas' father said it was "very unusual" for him to be gone for more than three weeks straight, adding that he would typically call home when he left for extended periods.
Navakas is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Navakas' whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 219-973-2812 or 219-617-0036.
Aaron Villaroman
Aleksandar Neskoski
Alexia Brown
Alexia Hamilton
Anthony Brown
Anthony Troy Cherry Jr.
Antoine Hopkins
Benjamin Elders
Brandon Robinson
Brian Caine
Cameron J. Burks
Chad Laffoon
Charles Williams
Christopher Brian Lott Jr.
Courtney Walls
Damon Wilson
Darren Joseph Slowiak
David McCormick
Demetrio Alicea
Elisha Davis
Eric Kowal
Gabriel Maldonado
George Leeth
Javon D. Clark
Jennifer Krejci
John Donald Thomson
John Santana
John Thompson
Joshua Lockhart
Khalil Wallace
Lauren Vanderaa
Linda Grahovac
Marci Castillo
Mary Black
Mercedes Starks
Michael Glinsey
Michael Glinsey
Michael Norton
Morris Cooper
Naomi Fuentes
Otha Gross
Peter Honeycutt
Regina Marie Ascencio
Rene Rodriguez
Ricardo Woods
Ricky Ballentine
Robert Quinn
Robert Williams
Ryne W. Smitka
Samantha Medonic
Scott Stookey
Shane Nelson
Shane Wright
Stephen Lorencz
Steven Emanuel Cabrera
Tara Smith
Taylor Sanders
Tristan Smith
Troy Abron
Victor Ramon Sanchez
Yvonne Avila
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!