Officials seek help identifying police impersonator

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is warning motorists to be on the lookout for a police impersonator.

Thursday morning, police say a woman reported being stopped along U.S. 20 by a man dressed in all black wearing a plain black baseball cap and mask bearing the Michigan City Police Department logo.

The suspect — a white man between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall — approached the woman in a light-colored Ford Focus or Toyota Prius with flashing red and blue lights. The woman told police she pulled over for the vehicle after turning onto Range Road.

The woman reported that she believed the man to be an impersonator after speaking with him briefly. She refused to give the man requested documents, police said, and the suspect returned to his car and traveled westbound on U.S. 20.

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the suspect or the car he was driving to email Deputy Austin Epple at aepple@lcso.in.gov.