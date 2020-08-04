Officials warn of scammer pretending to be Region police to solicit money

JASPER COUNTY – Law enforcement officials advised the public to be wary of scams involving a person deceptively claiming to represent the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Police have received reports of a person calling residents and telling them to send prepaid cards to avoid being arrested on a warrant, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Officials advised anyone who receives a call of this nature to hang up on the caller.
"We never collect any money directly from someone. We do not call people when they have a warrant," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone who believes they have been contacted by the suspect may report the incident to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 417-358-8177.
The scheme closely parallels a plot Merrillville police say scammers utilized in Lake County recently.
Merrillville Cmdr. Jeff Rice said residents in the area were contacted by a person who falsely claimed to represent the Merrillville Police Department.
The suspect told residents they were wanted on a warrant and instructed them to meet him or her with cash, Rice said.
To report a scam of this nature, the public may contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.
