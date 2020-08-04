You are the owner of this article.
Officials warn of scammer pretending to be Region police to solicit money
Officials warn of scammer pretending to be Region police to solicit money

Generic police car stock

JASPER COUNTY – Law enforcement officials advised the public to be wary of scams involving a person deceptively claiming to represent the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Police have received reports of a person calling residents and telling them to send prepaid cards to avoid being arrested on a warrant, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Officials advised anyone who receives a call of this nature to hang up on the caller.

"We never collect any money directly from someone. We do not call people when they have a warrant," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted by the suspect may report the incident to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 417-358-8177.

The scheme closely parallels a plot Merrillville police say scammers utilized in Lake County recently.

Merrillville Cmdr. Jeff Rice said residents in the area were contacted by a person who falsely claimed to represent the Merrillville Police Department.

The suspect told residents they were wanted on a warrant and instructed them to meet him or her with cash, Rice said.

To report a scam of this nature, the public may contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.

