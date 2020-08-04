Officials warn of scammer pretending to be Region police to solicit money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JASPER COUNTY – Law enforcement officials advised the public to be wary of scams involving a person deceptively claiming to represent the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Police have received reports of a person calling residents and telling them to send prepaid cards to avoid being arrested on a warrant, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Officials advised anyone who receives a call of this nature to hang up on the caller.

"We never collect any money directly from someone. We do not call people when they have a warrant," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted by the suspect may report the incident to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 417-358-8177.

The scheme closely parallels a plot Merrillville police say scammers utilized in Lake County recently.

Merrillville Cmdr. Jeff Rice said residents in the area were contacted by a person who falsely claimed to represent the Merrillville Police Department.