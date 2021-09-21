Oktoberfest returns this weekend to St. John church lot

ST. JOHN — If you like German food, beer and music, or you just want to get out for some family fun, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish has something for you.
After a year off due to the pandemic, St. John’s 15th annual Oktoberfest returns this weekend, Friday through Sunday, to the SJE day chapel grounds at 93rd and Wicker avenues.
Festival hours, including the bier (beer) garden, are 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, 1-10:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1-8 p.m. Sunday. The festival includes three days of live music, German food and drink and family activities.
After a year’s layoff, event coordinator Dawn Czarnik said, “It feels great. We’re excited and pleased to again hold this for the community. It’s a great time, and everyone seems to love it.”
Besides German beers, wines and non-alcoholic drinks, the bier garden will also host two large-screen televisions for football fans.
The band schedule is as follows: Friday, Ed Wagner Band, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday, German Band Inc., 2-6 p.m.; and Indy Polkamotion, 7-10:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Indy Polkamotion, 2-4:30 p.m.; and German Band Inc., 5:30-8 p.m.
The food menu includes wiener schnitzel, schweine schnitzel, noodles and sauerkraut, hot German potato salad, bratwursts, big Bavarian pretzels, Black Forest cake and German Chocolate.
For coffee lovers, there’s Rüdesheimer Kaffee.
Czarnik estimated the festival takes 200-plus church volunteers to make it all happen. Something new this year is the participation of two St. John businesses. Zig E’s Funland is providing children’s games, while Welch’s Stop-&-Shop is providing food.
For families, Czarnik said, there will be kids’ games, face painting, pumpkin decorating and hula hoops. A playground is also nearby, Czarnik added.
The event coordinator said the festival is a tribute to German farmers who originally settled in the area. Greg Schilling, a local businessman, started the festival as a way to honor his ethnic culture.
“St. John was founded by German immigrants,” Czarnik said. “Oktoberfest is a celebration of German heritage.”
Czarnik recalled the initial SJE Oktberfest, originally held in the nearby school parking lot. Within a few years, she said, the festival grew to the old parish church parking lot. The fest has grown, she recalled, from one tent to multiple tents.
As to festival parking, Czarnik suggested the school parking lot and the old Kmart parking lot to the south. Other parking sites, if the tenant is closed, include the nearby library and AVGO Restaurant lots.
Czarnik added that food, refreshments, and children’s games are sold through tickets which may be purchased on site.
More information on the festival is available online at www.stjohnoktoberfest.com. Information is also posted on the fest’s Facebook page.