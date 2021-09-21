Oktoberfest returns this weekend to St. John church lot

For coffee lovers, there’s Rüdesheimer Kaffee.

Czarnik estimated the festival takes 200-plus church volunteers to make it all happen. Something new this year is the participation of two St. John businesses. Zig E’s Funland is providing children’s games, while Welch’s Stop-&-Shop is providing food.

For families, Czarnik said, there will be kids’ games, face painting, pumpkin decorating and hula hoops. A playground is also nearby, Czarnik added.

The event coordinator said the festival is a tribute to German farmers who originally settled in the area. Greg Schilling, a local businessman, started the festival as a way to honor his ethnic culture.

“St. John was founded by German immigrants,” Czarnik said. “Oktoberfest is a celebration of German heritage.”

Czarnik recalled the initial SJE Oktberfest, originally held in the nearby school parking lot. Within a few years, she said, the festival grew to the old parish church parking lot. The fest has grown, she recalled, from one tent to multiple tents.