Old cars, 'glorified sprinkler' greet crowds for Malden Labor Day parade

MALDEN — People flocked here Monday to enjoy their first parade of the year, followed by a benefit lunch and, perhaps, a chance to take advantage of an enormous sprinkler.

Paul Myers, of East Chicago’s Marktown neighborhood, brought his 1929 Ford Model A town sedan.

“It’s a way of sharing our cars,” he said.

The antique cars get attention wherever they go. “It’s honks, it’s smiles, its people yelling out to you,” Myers said.

Mike Higgins, of DeMotte, brought his 1929 Model A business coupe. He also owns a 1929 town sedan.

“We love it. We go everywhere,” he said.

As for parades, though, the Malden Labor Day parade, sponsored by the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, was it this year.

Brian Grish, of Morgan Township, brought his kids and friends on a wagon rigged up to be a hippie-themed float.

“It’s fun,” Grish said. “I’m just so happy to get out and do something. It’s been a long, miserable year.”

Debbie Good, of Morgan Township, enjoys the parade every year.