Old cars, 'glorified sprinkler' greet crowds for Malden Labor Day parade

MALDEN — People flocked here Monday to enjoy their first parade of the year, followed by a benefit lunch and, perhaps, a chance to take advantage of an enormous sprinkler.
Paul Myers, of East Chicago’s Marktown neighborhood, brought his 1929 Ford Model A town sedan.
“It’s a way of sharing our cars,” he said.
The antique cars get attention wherever they go. “It’s honks, it’s smiles, its people yelling out to you,” Myers said.
Mike Higgins, of DeMotte, brought his 1929 Model A business coupe. He also owns a 1929 town sedan.
“We love it. We go everywhere,” he said.
As for parades, though, the Malden Labor Day parade, sponsored by the Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, was it this year.
Brian Grish, of Morgan Township, brought his kids and friends on a wagon rigged up to be a hippie-themed float.
“It’s fun,” Grish said. “I’m just so happy to get out and do something. It’s been a long, miserable year.”
Debbie Good, of Morgan Township, enjoys the parade every year.
“It brings our community together,” she said. “It gives us an opportunity to support and honor various organizations with a rural flair.”
Batman and his Batmobile are popular. Batman interacts with the crowd every year.
“He seems to be pretty generous,” Good said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the band and hearing it,” Good said.
Morgan Township’s band marched, socially distanced, down Ind. 49 before breaking away from the rest of the parade.
Shaney Pletka, of Wheatfield, went to see her son, a Morgan Township graduate, drive his tractor in the parade. Unfortunately, the tractor broke down and didn’t finish the parade, she said.
“It’s just nice to do something like normal,” Pletka said as she stood in line for a $5 food truck meal to benefit the fire department. The meal included a pork burger from Birky’s Catering, chips, cookie and a soft drink or water.
Morgan Township firefighter Lee Kleist sprayed water from a Task Force Tips nozzle for kids to cool off on the 90-degree day.
“I call it a glorified sprinkler," Kleist said, as he sprayed about 150 gallons of water a minute into the air for a fountain for the kids.
“Out here, everybody loves it,” he said.
