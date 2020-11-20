Old Homestead renovations progressing; society looks to wrap project on the spring

Graper said the board has been planning to paint the Old Homestead for three years, and although work has begun, three other sides of the house still need to be scrapped and painted, among other repairs.

The home will have to be painted every three to four years, and will cost about $5,000 to keep up, Graper said.

The Old Homestead, also known as the Wellington A. Clark house, was built in 1847 by Wellington A. Clark, who hailed from Naples, New York. Today, the home is on the Indiana Register of Historic Sites and Structures and the National Register of Historic Places.

Everything in the home is from the pioneer time period from the 1850s through the 1870s, Graper said.

"There's less and less and less numbers of these houses," Graper said. "We always say this used to be an old Indian burial ground, and then it's kind of like a family folklore, folk tale. We actually have something here that does have the walls made out of horsehide and horse hair."

Typically, the Society hosts tours for local elementary school students, however, the coronavirus pandemic has halted visits to the historic house, for now, Graper said.