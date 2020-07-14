Olthof Homes seeking to build new subdivision in Winfield near Ace Hardware

WINFIELD — A developer is looking to transform the 34 acres that surround Ace Hardware into a new subdivision.
Chip Krusemark, land acquisition manager with Olthof Homes, said Olthof is proposing an 84-unit subdivision, Clover Grove, along Randolph Street and 117th Avenue.
On Thursday , Krusemark presented Plan Commission members with a preliminary concept plan for the subdivision, which would include villas and single-family homes.
"We will have a combination of single-family homes, detached, as well as villas. The villas are a little bit smaller in nature, and they're terribly popular. We're seeing a great many of them in almost every project we do," he said.
Krusemark said there will be a main north/south thoroughfare that would connect the development to Stonegate, a Providence subdivision. On the north side of Clover Grove, there would be an entrance along 117th, as well as access from Randolph, south of Ace Hardware.
The developer, Krusemark said, would also dedicate a right-of-way for Randolph.
"As we understand it, a big push is in place to bring a bike path down along the west side of Randolph, and there will certainly be ample opportunity to do that," Krusemark said.
When it comes to a playground, Krusemark said the plan is to have Clover Grove focus on "passive" green space, while Olthof will make a land and monetary contribution to Randolph Street park, which exists within the Stonegate subdivision.
"This will be the more passive, walking paths, places where you can stretch out and do some leg calisthenics, and things of that nature," he said. "We're not getting too terribly carried away. Again, most of these big amenities are in the park property adjacent to us."
The overall density of the project is 2.46 units per acre.
The single-family homes range from 1,700 square feet, up to 2,700. There will be a homeowner's association for the subdivision.
The villas range from 1,443 to 1,905 square feet.
The 57 single-family homes are proposed to sit on 70-foot lots, while the 27 villas would have 60-foot lots.
"The plan is to obviously have a nice mix of homes, a good variety. We are very cognizant of anti-monotony," Krusemark said. "We don't want to have anything next to each other that's the same home, the same color."
Plan Commission Secretary David Anderson, who also is a town councilman, said he is not in favor of small lots. Though he voted for 70-foot lots in Latitude, a subdivision along Randolph, he said there was enough differentiation between houses.
"I'll trade off the lot size for the distinctive houses," Anderson said, adding he doesn't want to see "rectangular boxes" on smaller lots.
Anderson, along with Plan Commission member Gerald Stiener, said the villas appear to have more variation than the single-family homes.
Stiener said adding new materials to the front of the homes could help them stand out.
"In general, I would say you could dress this up more than just slapping a bunch of vinyl siding on there," Anderson added.
