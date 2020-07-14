Olthof Homes seeking to build new subdivision in Winfield near Ace Hardware

"This will be the more passive, walking paths, places where you can stretch out and do some leg calisthenics, and things of that nature," he said. "We're not getting too terribly carried away. Again, most of these big amenities are in the park property adjacent to us."

The overall density of the project is 2.46 units per acre.

The single-family homes range from 1,700 square feet, up to 2,700. There will be a homeowner's association for the subdivision.

The villas range from 1,443 to 1,905 square feet.

The 57 single-family homes are proposed to sit on 70-foot lots, while the 27 villas would have 60-foot lots.

"The plan is to obviously have a nice mix of homes, a good variety. We are very cognizant of anti-monotony," Krusemark said. "We don't want to have anything next to each other that's the same home, the same color."

Plan Commission Secretary David Anderson, who also is a town councilman, said he is not in favor of small lots. Though he voted for 70-foot lots in Latitude, a subdivision along Randolph, he said there was enough differentiation between houses.