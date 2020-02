Omelette House Restaurant to reopen Saturday after closure due to car fire

SCHERERVILLE — The family who own Omelette House Restaurant in Schererville had a scare when they woke up to their vehicle in flames Friday morning, according to a Facebook post made by the family.

Due to the fire, the Tsiakopoulos family announced on the Omelette House Restaurant Facebook page that the business was closed Friday but will reopen Saturday.

The family wrote that on Friday morning one of their vehicles caught fire and exploded. They reported that everyone was safe and there were no injuries.

The Tsiakopoulos family thanked police and firefighters from Dyer and Schererville, who responded to the fire.

On Saturday, the restaurant, located at 1910 U.S. 41, will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the business' website.

