Omicron variant reaches Indiana; COVID-19 cases continue to rise

State health records show a total of 3,058 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Currently 34.8% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients, with 12.5% of ICU beds in the state available.

The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has 46 counties in the worst-possible red rating and 46 in the orange designation, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.

The worst-possible red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.

Lake County is currently in the orange designation, which indicates a 10% to 14.9% positivity rate. Currently Porter County, LaPorte County, Jasper County and Newton County are in the red rating.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the latest mutation of the virus shows the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots.