Omicron variant reaches Indiana; COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Indiana, according to an announcement from the Indiana Department of Health.
The virus was found in an unvaccinated Indiana resident who tested positive Dec. 9. The department of health then conducted sequencing to determine the specific variant and found omicron this weekend.
Omicron is the latest COVID-19 variant. The world health organization labeled it a variant of concern Nov. 26, and the first case of omicron was found in the U.S. on Dec. 1. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana was one of just five states where omicron had not yet been detected.
Omicron spreads more quickly than the delta variant, though according to the CDC, vaccines are still expected to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available for those 5 and up at 1,488 locations across Indiana, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide. In total, COVID-19 has killed 17,757 Hoosiers since the start of the pandemic, Friday data showed. Seven days ago, that number stood at 17,400.
State health records show a total of 3,058 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. Currently 34.8% of ICU beds are in use by coronavirus patients, with 12.5% of ICU beds in the state available.
The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties has 46 counties in the worst-possible red rating and 46 in the orange designation, with none of the counties in the blue or yellow designations, showing a continuing increase of infections.
The worst-possible red rating indicates an uncontrolled spread of coronavirus, which is classified as 200 or more positive cases per every 100,000 residents.
Lake County is currently in the orange designation, which indicates a 10% to 14.9% positivity rate. Currently Porter County, LaPorte County, Jasper County and Newton County are in the red rating.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said the latest mutation of the virus shows the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots.
“We do not want this variant to increase the burden on our already stressed healthcare system,” Box said. “While we are still learning about omicron, we already have the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves and the people we love from COVID-19. I urge eligible Hoosiers to use those tools as soon as possible to limit the further spread of disease.”