On-duty officer injured in squad car crash, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City officer was sent to a hospital with injuries after another driver allegedly drove through a stop sign, colliding with a marked squad car, police said.

Detective Scott Combs, a seven-year veteran of the Michigan City Police Department and a school resource officer, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, however his squad car was badly damaged in the crash.

Officers were at the scene at 2:04 p.m. Thursday near Tremont Street and Oak Street, said Michigan City Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

They found the 2017 Ford Explorer squad car and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban off the road in the 300 block of Tremont Street in Michigan City.

Combs was taken to a local hospital for injuries and the driver of the Suburban was not hurt.

Investigations showed Combs was on duty driving west on Tremont Street, approaching the intersection of Oak Street when the other driver, who was driving north on Oak Street, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicles collided and came to a stop in a residential yard near the northwest corner of the intersection. Both vehicle were towed from the scene.