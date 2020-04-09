On-duty officer injured in squad car crash, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City officer was sent to a hospital with injuries after another driver allegedly drove through a stop sign, colliding with a marked squad car, police said.
Detective Scott Combs, a seven-year veteran of the Michigan City Police Department and a school resource officer, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, however his squad car was badly damaged in the crash.
Officers were at the scene at 2:04 p.m. Thursday near Tremont Street and Oak Street, said Michigan City Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.
They found the 2017 Ford Explorer squad car and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban off the road in the 300 block of Tremont Street in Michigan City.
Combs was taken to a local hospital for injuries and the driver of the Suburban was not hurt.
Investigations showed Combs was on duty driving west on Tremont Street, approaching the intersection of Oak Street when the other driver, who was driving north on Oak Street, allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicles collided and came to a stop in a residential yard near the northwest corner of the intersection. Both vehicle were towed from the scene.
The driver of the Suburban, Michael Johnson, 35, of Michigan City, was cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended license, disregarding a stop sign, failing to register/transfer license plates and operating a vehicle without insurance, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
“We would like to thank the Michigan City Fire Department, LaPorte County EMS and all the MCPD officers who responded to the scene to assist their fellow officer,” Rodriguez said. “We wish Detective Combs a very speedy recovery and ask everyone to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”
